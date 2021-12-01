ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 1-Luxury goods groups Hermes, Richemont push UMG and Vodafone out of blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Luxury goods companies Hermes. could increase investment funds' demand for the stocks that have. The index provider said Hermes and Richemont would formally. enter the Euro STOXX...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks rise as investors mull house price data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday, taking their cue from positive US and Asian sessions, as investors mulled over the latest UK house price data. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.9% at 7,296.92. Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said:...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains as Omicron worries recede

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Tuesday as worries about the Omicron variant receded, underpinned by a strong showing in the mining sector. The FTSE 100 was up 1.2% at 7,319.79 . IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said: "European markets are showing a consistently positive...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to rise on positive Asian, US cues

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Tuesday following positive sessions in the US and Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open 12 points higher at 7,244. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Unlike last week, US markets carried on the gains from...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Deutsche Bank upgrades shares of HSBC and NatWest Group to 'buy'

(Sharecast News) - Analysts at Deutsche Bank sounded a positive note on the outlook for UK and Irish banks, telling clients that their business mix was becoming more profitable. Hence, they said: "We expect many banks will announce upgraded medium term returns guidance with full year results which should support...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodafone#Umg#Richemont#Hermes#Luxury Goods#Reuters#Universal Music Group#Euro Stoxx#South African
Life Style Extra

Shaftesbury signs over 60 new brands as footfall rebounds

(Alliance News) - Shaftesbury PLC announced on Tuesday it has signed over 60 new retail, hospitality and leisure brands across it's London West End villages since October 2020. The London-based real estate investment trust said 33 new retailers had joined Shaftesbury's villages, 23 of which were brands making their debuts...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 07 December 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) London Stock Exchange (LSE) Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the Romanian Capital Market Law no. 297/2004, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code. Report date: 7...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ultra Electronics (ULE)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. (GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains as energy sector rallies

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Monday as worries about the Omicron variant eased, with strength in the energy sector lending a hand. Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said: "The travel industry may have been buffeted by yet another chill wind of more testing requirements, but airlines and hotel groups are riding higher amid hopes the new Omicron variant may not provoke more serious illness.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks rise as Omicron concerns ease

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Monday as worries about the Omicron variant eased. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.6% at 7,166.81. Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "US equity index futures are performing another omicron U-turn this morning, limiting the fallout in Asian markets of another fairly gruesome Wall Street session on Friday.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 06/12/2021

At 13:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 66.52 at 7188.84 points, a movement of 0.93%, showing a modest rise in the market. Imperial Brands (IMB) was a heavily traded share, with around £7,332.3m (0.497%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 75% of the companies in the FTSE...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise as Fauci helps soothe Omicron fear

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were mostly higher at midday on Monday following comments from a US government advisor that the Omicron variant has not so far produced severe cases of Covid-19. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Katoro's Blyvoor IPO on hold; Spectra bags new orders

--------- Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC - formerly Woodford Patient Capital Trust, invests in both listed and private UK companies - BenevolentAI Ltd, which represented 5.2% of the company's net asset value at September 30, enters definitive agreement for a business combination with Amsterdam-listed investment company Odyssey Acquisition SA. BenevolentAI shareholders will receive Class A ordinary shares of Odyssey in exchange for their shares of BenevolentAI. As a result of the share exchange, BenevolentAI will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Odyssey. "At the pro-forma market value, the implied valuation impact on the company's NAV is expected to be positive, however, the valuation of the company's holding will, following the listing on Euronext Amsterdam, be determined by reference to its share price," Schroder UK explains.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Life Style Extra

Versarien narrows interim loss amid graphene commercialisation push

(Alliance News) - Versarien PLC on Monday announced a narrowed half-year loss, thanks to a more than 40% increase in revenue as the company focused on commercialising its graphene products. For the six months that ended September 30, the Cheltenham-based engineering materials group said pretax loss narrowed to GBP3.0 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Palace Capital continues disposals; Smiths ups payout

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Palace Capital PLC - investor with portfolio of UK regional commercial properties - Agrees to sell Fraser House, a vacant office building in Staines, Middlesex to a private company for GBP2 million. Sale price reflects a significant premium to book value at September 30 as well as the 2014 acquisition price. This deal marks tenth sale by company so far in 2021. Chief Executive Neil Sinclair says: "Having undertaken GBP23.7 million of disposals we are closing in on our target of achieving GBP30 million of sales in order to redeploy the capital into accretive acquisitions. We have further properties under offer and are keen to move forward with reinvestment in a prudent manner in line with our total return strategy. We have an acquisition currently in legals and a number of further opportunities under consideration."
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Tavistock swings to pretax profit and declares dividend; shares rise

(Alliance News) - Tavistock Investment PLC shares rose on Monday following the release of strong interim results which saw the investment company swing to a pretax profit. Shares in Tavistock up were 16% at 4.75 pence on Monday morning in London. For the six months that ended September 30, Berkshire-based...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

AWS to be Cloud Provider for Richemont

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) company, has been selected as the preferred cloud provider by Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA to modernize its infrastructure through digital transformation. This, in turn, will offer exclusive customer experiences and enhance Richemont’s global operations.Richemont, a Swiss luxury group and owner of prestigious brands and businesses recognized for their excellence in jewelry, watches, fashion and accessories, executed its plan of moving its complete enterprise IT infrastructure to AWS.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

5 Stocks to Sell for 2022

Many investors approach the new year looking for fresh investment ideas where they can put their money and hopes to work. But without trying to be too negative, a little end-of-year paring can be prudent, too ... thus, it pays to examine one's own portfolio for stocks to sell as well.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy