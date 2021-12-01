UPDATE 1-Luxury goods groups Hermes, Richemont push UMG and Vodafone out of blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Palace Capital PLC - investor with portfolio of UK regional commercial properties - Agrees to sell Fraser House, a vacant office building in Staines, Middlesex to a private company for GBP2 million. Sale price reflects a significant premium to book value at September 30 as well as the 2014 acquisition price. This deal marks tenth sale by company so far in 2021. Chief Executive Neil Sinclair says: "Having undertaken GBP23.7 million of disposals we are closing in on our target of achieving GBP30 million of sales in order to redeploy the capital into accretive acquisitions. We have further properties under offer and are keen to move forward with reinvestment in a prudent manner in line with our total return strategy. We have an acquisition currently in legals and a number of further opportunities under consideration."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO