ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

15-year-old charged with murder in Accomack County arrested at D.C. high school

By Sarah Fearing, Lex Juarez
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJNPU_0dBgWl2400

WASHINGTON (WDVM/WAVY) — A 15-year-old boy wanted on murder charges after a shooting in Onancock, Virginia, was arrested at Eastern Senior High School in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

2 teens charged with murder in October shooting in Onancock

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was involved in a shooting that happened on Oct. 13 in Onancock. 23-year-old Nicholas Kyle Joseph was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries on Oct. 14 after being taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Another teenager, a 17-year-old boy, is also charged with murder in Joseph’s death. That teen has been arrested as well and is being held at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center. The 15-year-old was being extradited back to Virginia as of Thursday.

Both boys are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm while committing a robbery and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Those with information should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org .

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Accomack County, VA
Onancock, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
City
Onancock, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Accomack County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Wdvm#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

District attorney investigating alleged assault between Onslow County, NC resource officer and two students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee said he and his office are investigating an incident that happened earlier this week involving an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two Swansboro High School students. The incident involves an alleged assault involving two girls and the deputy, who is a resource officer at the school. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

2 Burger King employees shot outside restaurant in South Carolina

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County authorities are investigating after two employees of a Burger King were shot outside the restaurant where they worked, Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said. The restaurant is located at 407 Lamar Highway, just outside the city limits of Darlington. Hudson told News13 that the workers were shot while they were […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy