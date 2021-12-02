15-year-old charged with murder in Accomack County arrested at D.C. high school

WASHINGTON (WDVM/WAVY) — A 15-year-old boy wanted on murder charges after a shooting in Onancock, Virginia, was arrested at Eastern Senior High School in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was involved in a shooting that happened on Oct. 13 in Onancock. 23-year-old Nicholas Kyle Joseph was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries on Oct. 14 after being taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Another teenager, a 17-year-old boy, is also charged with murder in Joseph’s death. That teen has been arrested as well and is being held at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center. The 15-year-old was being extradited back to Virginia as of Thursday.

Both boys are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm while committing a robbery and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Those with information should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org .

