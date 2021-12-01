ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRADING UPDATES: Halfords and Springfield to raise funds for new deals

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Halfords Group PLC - car parts and bicycle retailer - Purchases tyre and automotive servicing, maintenance and repair firm National for GBP62 million and a further investment of...

London open: Stocks rise as investors mull house price data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday, taking their cue from positive US and Asian sessions, as investors mulled over the latest UK house price data. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.9% at 7,296.92. Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said:...
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise as Omicron virus fears recede

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were sharply higher at midday on Tuesday amid easing fears over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Sentiment was buoyed as China's central bank set out to limit the economic fallout from debt crises in the country's property sector. Chinese property developer Evergrande has...
u and i group

U and i group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for u for i group (UK, constituent) by LS Development Holdings Limited (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index.
Deutsche Bank upgrades shares of HSBC and NatWest Group to 'buy'

(Sharecast News) - Analysts at Deutsche Bank sounded a positive note on the outlook for UK and Irish banks, telling clients that their business mix was becoming more profitable. Hence, they said: "We expect many banks will announce upgraded medium term returns guidance with full year results which should support...
Inchcape expands distribution into Caribbean with two new acquisitions

(Alliance News) - Inchcape PLC announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Interamericana Trading Corp and Simpson Motors Ltd in a move to expand distribution into the Caribbean. The London-based auto distributor and retailer said the acquired businesses are expected to add around GBP120 million of annualised revenue. Completions of...
TRADING UPDATES: Somero ups guidance; Dev Clever wins China contract

--------- Argo Blockchain PLC - London-based cryptocurrency miner - During November, mines 185 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent compared to 167 BTC in October. Brings the total amount of BTC mined year-to-date to 1,831 BTC. Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in November was GBP8.3 million, up from GBP7.2 million in October.
Share Price Information for Carrs Group (CARR)

EARNINGS UPDATES: Carr's beats expectations; Premier assets hit record. SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Dev Clever rises after China contract win. (Sharecast News) - Farm supplies company Carr's Group said on Tuesday that both revenue and profits had topped expectations in the twelve months ended 28 August. UK earnings, trading statements...
London close: Stocks finish firmer as Omicron concerns ease

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in the green on Monday as worries about the Omicron variant eased, with strength in the energy sector lending a hand. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 1.54% at 7,232.28, and the FTSE 250 was 1.04% firmer at 22,881.33. Sterling was also stronger,...
TRADING UPDATES: Palace Capital continues disposals; Smiths ups payout

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Palace Capital PLC - investor with portfolio of UK regional commercial properties - Agrees to sell Fraser House, a vacant office building in Staines, Middlesex to a private company for GBP2 million. Sale price reflects a significant premium to book value at September 30 as well as the 2014 acquisition price. This deal marks tenth sale by company so far in 2021. Chief Executive Neil Sinclair says: "Having undertaken GBP23.7 million of disposals we are closing in on our target of achieving GBP30 million of sales in order to redeploy the capital into accretive acquisitions. We have further properties under offer and are keen to move forward with reinvestment in a prudent manner in line with our total return strategy. We have an acquisition currently in legals and a number of further opportunities under consideration."
TRADING UPDATES: Katoro's Blyvoor IPO on hold; Spectra bags new orders

--------- Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC - formerly Woodford Patient Capital Trust, invests in both listed and private UK companies - BenevolentAI Ltd, which represented 5.2% of the company's net asset value at September 30, enters definitive agreement for a business combination with Amsterdam-listed investment company Odyssey Acquisition SA. BenevolentAI shareholders will receive Class A ordinary shares of Odyssey in exchange for their shares of BenevolentAI. As a result of the share exchange, BenevolentAI will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Odyssey. "At the pro-forma market value, the implied valuation impact on the company's NAV is expected to be positive, however, the valuation of the company's holding will, following the listing on Euronext Amsterdam, be determined by reference to its share price," Schroder UK explains.
London midday: Stocks extend gains as energy sector rallies

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Monday as worries about the Omicron variant eased, with strength in the energy sector lending a hand. Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said: "The travel industry may have been buffeted by yet another chill wind of more testing requirements, but airlines and hotel groups are riding higher amid hopes the new Omicron variant may not provoke more serious illness.
TRADING UPDATES: Orcadian to look at electrification of oil platforms

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Orcadian Energy PLC - North Sea focused oil and gas development company - Awarded GBP466,667 by the Oil & Gas Authority to evaluate an approach to the electrification of North Sea oil and gas platforms "which will dramatically cut carbon emissions". Will also produce an industry white paper which describes the approach to electrification of offshore oil and gas platforms. Orcadian is working with Crondall Energy, Enertechnos, Petrofac Ltd, North Sea Midstream Partners and Wartsila to undertake the evaluation.
TRADING UPDATES: Great Western notes good assays; Guild signs Villalba

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Great Western Mining Corp PLC - gold, silver and copper explorer and developer in US state of Nevada - Says 12 holes at OMCO intersect elevated gold grades with the tailings thicker than expected. Says a total of 67 individual assays were examined with average grades of 1.25 grams per tonne, in a range of 0.17 to 3.76 grams per tonne. "The independent assay results of this large volume of pre-mined material are far ahead of our expectations and an important milestone in establishing the basis for a commercial processing operation on a much larger scale than envisaged at Mineral Jackpot alone. We are carefully reviewing processing options, including contained cyanide leaching, and looking at the potential economies of creating a combined facility for the processing of OMCO tailings and the spoil material from the Mineral Jackpot claims. We will keep shareholders informed at every stage," Chair Brian Hall says.
IN BRIEF: Blackrock Frontiers results improve amid recovery in markets

Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC- investment in frontier markets such as Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Kenya and Philippines - Net asset value per ordinary share as at September 30 was 186.3 US cents, a 47% increase from 126.9 cents at the same time last year. Says net assets rose to USD352.8 million during financial year, up 15% from USD306.0 million the year prior. Attributes improved results to recovery in many countries, particularly in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Says both of these markets contributed "strongly" to its performance this year. Final dividend remains flat at 4.25 cents. States portfolio revenue recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Confident it can deliver on performance on this year, specifically by investing in emerging markets.
London pre-open: Stocks seen up as Omicron worries ease

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Monday as worries about the Omicron variant ease. The FTSE 100 was called to open 48 points higher at 7,170. Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "US equity index futures are performing another omicron U-turn this morning, limiting the fallout in Asian markets of another fairly gruesome Wall Street session on Friday.
TRADING UPDATES: Chariot plan raise; Xtract drilling progressing

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. President Energy PLC - oil & gas company focussed on Latin America - Reports drilling of DP-2001 well at the Dos Puntitas field, Puesto Guardian Concession in Salta, Argentina completes safely and successfully reaches planned target depth of 3,225 metres, on time and on budget with encouraging results. Following the encouraging results, casing running is taking place and the new well will be tested in January, President clarifies. Separately states that the workover of Triche well in Louisiana is "progressing with promising progress".
UPDATE 2-U.S. is delaying UK trade deal over post-Brexit concerns -FT

(Adds details from report, background) Dec 1 (Reuters) - The United States will delay its deal to. remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminum because of concerns. about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, the. Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump. imposed 25%...
Mainstream Renewable Power Successfully Raises EUR 90 Million in Additional Equity Funding to Accelerate New Market Entries

Mainstream Renewable Power, the global wind and solar company, has raised €90 million in additional funding to accelerate new market entries and the build-out of gigawatt-scale wind and solar assets across Latin America, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. The capital increase raised €90 million from Mainstream’s current shareholder base,...
Lightspeed China raises $920M for new funds, adds five partners

The capital went towards two funds: Lightspeed China Partners V with $460 million for early-stage startups and Lightspeed China Partners Select II with $460 million for growth-stage opportunities. Both will be seeking investments in green tech, deep tech, enterprise tech, health tech and consumer tech, the firm said. Lightspeed Venture...
UPDATE 4-UK raises alarm over new COVID variant which could beat vaccines

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday said it was. concerned by a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in. South Africa that might make vaccines less effective and imperil. progress made across the world in fighting the pandemic. The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant - called.
