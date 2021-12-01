TRADING UPDATES: Halfords and Springfield to raise funds for new deals

--------- Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC - formerly Woodford Patient Capital Trust, invests in both listed and private UK companies - BenevolentAI Ltd, which represented 5.2% of the company's net asset value at September 30, enters definitive agreement for a business combination with Amsterdam-listed investment company Odyssey Acquisition SA. BenevolentAI shareholders will receive Class A ordinary shares of Odyssey in exchange for their shares of BenevolentAI. As a result of the share exchange, BenevolentAI will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Odyssey. "At the pro-forma market value, the implied valuation impact on the company's NAV is expected to be positive, however, the valuation of the company's holding will, following the listing on Euronext Amsterdam, be determined by reference to its share price," Schroder UK explains.
Comments / 0