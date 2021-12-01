TRADING UPDATES: Halfords and Springfield to raise funds for new deals

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Great Western Mining Corp PLC - gold, silver and copper explorer and developer in US state of Nevada - Says 12 holes at OMCO intersect elevated gold grades with the tailings thicker than expected. Says a total of 67 individual assays were examined with average grades of 1.25 grams per tonne, in a range of 0.17 to 3.76 grams per tonne. "The independent assay results of this large volume of pre-mined material are far ahead of our expectations and an important milestone in establishing the basis for a commercial processing operation on a much larger scale than envisaged at Mineral Jackpot alone. We are carefully reviewing processing options, including contained cyanide leaching, and looking at the potential economies of creating a combined facility for the processing of OMCO tailings and the spoil material from the Mineral Jackpot claims. We will keep shareholders informed at every stage," Chair Brian Hall says.

