Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has added Dr. Tatiana Arias as an orchid researcher. Arias comes to Sarasota from her native Colombia, where she has been leading an eponymous research lab for the past several years focused on orchid genomics, horticulture, and conservation. She has over 15 years of experience working in plant sciences, particularly in the understanding and conservation of plants. She earned recognition and awards from the World Academy of Sciences and The Colombian Academy of Sciences, among other professional achievements. In Colombia, she developed her own scientific research program that focuses on orchid genomics, horticulture, and conservation. She also has taught and mentored young scientists from Colombia and beyond.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO