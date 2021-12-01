Rowan Women’s Basketball Loses two Close Games on the Road

Cooking up their recipe for victory again Wednesday night, each Blue Devil who saw court time brought out a secret ingredient to the floor. Though Duke was the first to put numbers on the scoreboard, Appalachian State’s reaction was quick, retaliating with the night’s second, third and fourth scores within two minutes of the Jade Williams-made layup. The Blue Devils managed a slim lead by the end of the first quarter. Yet, it was the Mountaineers who had the lead at the end of the second quarter thanks to them going 10-of-16 in their field goals, which included three 3-pointers, to put them at a six-point advantage against Duke by halftime. The Mountaineers were unrelenting throughout, yet the Blue Devils came into the second half as ready to feast as they had never before. When the clock ticked zero, the ravenous Blue Devils had devoured Appalachian State 73-65 in their comeback.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO