Rowan Women’s Basketball Loses two Close Games on the Road

LEXINGTON, K.Y. – In one of, if not the biggest game in program history, The Merrimack College women's basketball team traveled to the University of Kentucky to take on the Wildcats for the first time ever. The Warriors battled from start to finish staying within five points of the Wildcats going into halftime. Unfortunately, Merrimack fell short at the end by a score of 90-56. The Warriors were once again led by graduate student, Mayson Kimball, who shot a team high 20 shots to help keep up with the Wildcats from beginning to end. The Webster, N.H. native ended the afternoon with 17 points. To help Kimball achieve what she did, junior, Jayme DeCesare, was facilitating her teammates all day long. She ended the afternoon with seven assists, coming only two shy of her career high.
