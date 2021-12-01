ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan Women’s Basketball Loses two Close Games on the Road

By Kara Guno
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite coming out in their home opener victorious against Widener University, Rowan University women’s basketball team has since lost two games in a row with a combined total of seven points. The Profs fell to The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Lions 70-68 and came up just short against...

Toy’s Three Propels Women’s Hoops Past Rowan

EWING, N.J. – Emily Toy hit a three pointer with 1:37 to play to break a 59-59 tie, and the TCNJ women's basketball team never trailed again as it defeated Rowan, 70-68, on Tuesday night in the NJAC opener. Toy made five three pointers on the night, including three in the fourth quarter, and finished with a career-high 16 points. Isabella Cafaro posted a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
TCNJ men’s basketball drops feisty NJAC opener to Rowan

EWING – Rowan is a team that loves to push the ball, apply pressure and make sure it doesn’t stand in one place too long. The College of New Jersey stayed up with the torrid pace for most of the game before seeing Rowan score the final eight points of the game to down TCNJ 85-77 on Tuesday night in Packer Hall in the New Jersey Athletic Conference season opener for both teams.
Duke women's basketball's win against Appalachian State is latest display of team's ability to win close games

Cooking up their recipe for victory again Wednesday night, each Blue Devil who saw court time brought out a secret ingredient to the floor. Though Duke was the first to put numbers on the scoreboard, Appalachian State’s reaction was quick, retaliating with the night’s second, third and fourth scores within two minutes of the Jade Williams-made layup. The Blue Devils managed a slim lead by the end of the first quarter. Yet, it was the Mountaineers who had the lead at the end of the second quarter thanks to them going 10-of-16 in their field goals, which included three 3-pointers, to put them at a six-point advantage against Duke by halftime. The Mountaineers were unrelenting throughout, yet the Blue Devils came into the second half as ready to feast as they had never before. When the clock ticked zero, the ravenous Blue Devils had devoured Appalachian State 73-65 in their comeback.
Casper College women's basketball team loses to Western Nebraska CC

The Casper College women's basketball team couldn't overcome a tough second half and lost 70-59 to No. 13 Western Nebraska Community College on Saturday at the Thanksgiving Class at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. The No. 19 T-Birds (6-3) trailed just 33-32 at the half but the Cougars outscored them 28-18...
Johnny Dawkins wants UCF men’s basketball to clean up act instead of celebrating blowout win

The UCF men’s basketball team led by nearly 30 points at halftime in route to an 81-45 win over Bethune-Cookman this past weekend. Still, the performance was far from perfect in the eyes of Knights coach Johnny Dawkins, notably the 18 turnovers. Dawkins wants his team to avoid that when it hosts North Carolina A&T on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Addition Financial Arena. “That way too many for ...
The Dillard Women's Basketball Team Takes Down Texas College, 92-65, On Saturday in the Final Game of the Thanksgiving Road Trip

Dallas, Texas – The Dillard women's basketball team (4-6) earned a much-needed victory in dominating fashion of Texas College (2-4) on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 27, in Dallas in the team's final game of the Thanksgiving Road Trip at the HBCU Invitational at Paul Quinn's Athletic Facility. The program's win snapped a five-game losing streak that covered the month of November. The 92 points for the team was a season-high and topped the previous high-water mark of 88 against Carver College in late October. Dillard is now 4-0 this season when scoring 75 or more points.
Women's Basketball To Face Birmingham-Southern College On Saturday In Road Contest

Birmingham, Ala. – The Centenary women's basketball team will face the Birmingham-Southern College Panthers on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference contest set for Noon at Bill Battle Coliseum. Live stats and live video are available for the game at the links below:. Stats: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bsc/. Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bsc/. The Ladies (1-6) and...
Rowan Men’s Basketball Falls to Stockton University 98-69

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Rowan men’s basketball dropped their first game of the season to the Stockton University Ospreys by a final score of 98-69. While Rowan entered the game with a strong 4-0 record to start the season, Stockton got the better of them in an affair that was never really close from the beginning.
SAU women lose close, high-scoring game to Harding

Southern Arkansas women scored 90 points on Thursday against Harding, but lost their Great American Conference opener against the Bisons, 93-90. Five Muleriders finished with double figures in the scoring column for SAU (4-2, 0-1). It was the third time this season that SAU has scored 90 or more points.
Rowan Women’s Indoor Track & Field Prepares to Kick off Their Season at the Diplomat Open

As the Rowan cross country season has officially concluded, the track and field season is rapidly approaching and heating up. Unfortunately, for the Rowan women’s cross country team, their 10th place finishes at the NCAA Division III Metro Regionals back on Nov. 13 was not enough to earn them a bid for the Championships, putting them a step shy of their pre-season goals.
Northern Colorado women’s basketball falls to Montana State in road match

UNC (2-4, 0-1 Big Sky) fell to Montana State (3-5, 1-0 Big Sky), 63-57, on Thursday night in Bozeman, despite a strong effort from the Bears. The Bobcats got out to a fast start, leading by as many as 12 points early into the second half. UNC worked its way back after some clutch 3-pointers by senior transfer Allie Downing, which allowed Northern Colorado to pick up a one-point lead in the second quarter.
Rowan Men’s Swimming Heads to the WPI Gompei Invitational

Following a second-place finish in 2019-2020, Rowan Men’s Swimming is preparing to head back to Massachusetts to compete in the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) Gompei Invitational from Dec. 2 to 4. The swimmers have not hit the pool for a competitive meet since Nov. 6, when they squared off against...
Women's Basketball Completes Historic Road Trip With Matchup Against Kentucky

LEXINGTON, K.Y. – In one of, if not the biggest game in program history, The Merrimack College women's basketball team traveled to the University of Kentucky to take on the Wildcats for the first time ever. The Warriors battled from start to finish staying within five points of the Wildcats going into halftime. Unfortunately, Merrimack fell short at the end by a score of 90-56. The Warriors were once again led by graduate student, Mayson Kimball, who shot a team high 20 shots to help keep up with the Wildcats from beginning to end. The Webster, N.H. native ended the afternoon with 17 points. To help Kimball achieve what she did, junior, Jayme DeCesare, was facilitating her teammates all day long. She ended the afternoon with seven assists, coming only two shy of her career high.
Master P says son Hercy Miller leaving Tennessee State basketball because of lack of medical resources

Master P is committed to levelling the playing field for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but for now his son Hercy Miller is transferring from the Tennessee State basketball program because of what the hip-hop mogul believes is a lack of medical resources within the athletics department.  Master P, whose name is Percy Miller, said his son did not receive proper medical attention after suffering a hip injury in the Tigers' first game of the season Nov. 9 against Alabama A&M, and...
