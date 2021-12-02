One dead after Amtrak train collides with dump truck, TPSO reports

AMITE, La. ( WGNO ) — An investigation began in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday evening after police say a train collided with a dump truck, leaving one person dead.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced deputies were on scene at the accident that occurred south of Amite near Ponders Quarters Lane.

Chief Jimmy Travis reports 60-year-old Cedric West was traveling to work in a dump truck when he drove onto the tracks of an oncoming Amtrak train. The train slammed into the driver’s side of the truck, causing massive damage to the vehicle.

No passengers aboard the Amtrak train were injured in the crash, however, West sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

