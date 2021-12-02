ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Solomon’s staff distributes turkeys

By Northeast Times
NorthEast Times
NorthEast Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The office of state Rep. Jared Solomon held a turkey giveaway...

NorthEast Times

Feeding the needy

Northeast Philadelphia natives Erica Pfaff, Eryn Glassey and Brian Fox participated in an AmeriHealth Caritas-sponsored Thanksgiving food bank at an area YMCA. ••
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Let’s help the needy in the Northeast

The 73rd annual Eleanor Smylie Community Fund drive is underway. While Christmas is a few weeks away, Hanukkah has begun and runs through Dec. 6. For more than seven decades, Times readers have contributed to the fund, helping their neighbors provide holiday dinners and gifts for their children. The fund is named in memory of the Times’ late chairwoman and matriarch of the family that owned the newspaper for 65 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Holy Family fundraiser Tuesday for CHOP

Holy Family University’s Pre-Healthcare Association will hold a fundraiser on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 2-10 p.m., at On the Border, at 901 Neshaminy Mall. The restaurant will donate 20 percent of proceeds from participants to the group’s Tiger-Thon, which in April will raise money for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. To...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Around Town

The Northeast Catholic Alumni Association Christmas sale will take place on Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at the alumni office at 2700 Rhawn St. Items include hats, shirts, mugs, beer glasses and shorts. ••. Tacony Civic meeting. Tacony Civic Association will meet on Wednesday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Wolf in Mayfair to promote agenda

Gov. ​Tom Wolf was at the Mayfair Community Center last week, calling for legislative action on several proposals. Wolf was joined by state Sens. Tina Tartaglione, John Sabatina Jr., Nikil Saval and Art Haywood and Reps. Mike Driscoll, Joe Hohenstein and Mary Isaacson. The governor wants to update the amount...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

NE Chamber welcomes legislators

The Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce hosted a Meet the Legislators event last week at its office at 8025 Roosevelt Blvd. GNPCC president Pam Henshall and government affairs chairman Dan McElhatton welcomed City Councilman Allan Domb, Councilwomen Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Kendra Brooks, City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and state Reps. Mike Driscoll and Martina White.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Solomon
NorthEast Times

Letters to the Editor

Every time there is a shooting, “experts” claim that the cause was poverty, underserved communities, low income, underperforming schools, single mothers, lack of opportunity, no role models and so on. Taxpayers fund a multitude of investigations of the culprits and victims and we are still no closer to a solution. The money would be better spent by studying why the very large number of people living under the same circumstances manage to survive and often thrive. Maybe critics should stop blaming circumstances and encourage personal responsibility.
NorthEast Times

Thanking our veterans

St. William Parish celebrated a Mass on Sunday for veterans. Frank DeFranco, commander of the Michael J. Crescenz Medal of Honor Rising Sun VFW Post 2819, thanked St. William for its participation in Operation Sock it to the Troops. The parish collected 648 pairs of socks for needy veterans. Accepting...
NorthEast Times

Nazareth Academy holds a drive for Afghan refugees

Nazareth Academy held a toiletries drive to collect and package supplies for Afghan refugees on Wednesday. The students were encouraged to bring supplies to homeroom in preparation for Wednesday’s event. Nicole Rozanski, a senior, said they collected items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes, combs, feminine hygiene pads and candy. “We...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
