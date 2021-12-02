Solomon’s staff distributes turkeys

Every time there is a shooting, “experts” claim that the cause was poverty, underserved communities, low income, underperforming schools, single mothers, lack of opportunity, no role models and so on. Taxpayers fund a multitude of investigations of the culprits and victims and we are still no closer to a solution. The money would be better spent by studying why the very large number of people living under the same circumstances manage to survive and often thrive. Maybe critics should stop blaming circumstances and encourage personal responsibility.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO