Black Friday is serving up deals like you wouldn’t believe this year, and we’re here for it. If you’ve ever wanted a Canada Goose down jacket, but shied away from the price, SSense has slashed prices on their exclusive PROJECT X Canada Goose Collaboration. Not only will you find down jackets, but there’s also a down pullover that could be used as a sweater, sweatshirt, or an extra layer when it’s really cold outside. You’ll also find PROJECT X Canada Goose limited edition hats and jackets. Prices are over 50% off. This sale is limited and ends as soon as the...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO