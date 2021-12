Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I never know what to do when someone gives me a bottle of wine as a hostess gift. Should I open it now? If I open it now, should I share it? Can I save it for later, or does that make me a bottle hoarder? As a wine geek, I'd so much rather receive something wine adjacent, like fun glassware or a funky opener that I can use more than once and doesn't leave me awkwardly standing in the kitchen wondering about wine etiquette. If you're also in search of more creative hostess gifts this year, we found some fantastic Black Friday deals on wine gadgets just in time for party season.

