If you're feeling puffy after your Thanksgiving festivities, well, same. Not only does the salt- and sugar-heavy feast lead to fluid buildup, but holiday travel just generally derails my skin and sleep schedule—which bestows on my complexion a wonderful combination of dryness and puffiness. And I don't know about you, but my eye area is usually the first to betray those signs of wear. (Because the skin there is naturally so thin, I'd wager puffy eyes are a common issue for many of us right now.)

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO