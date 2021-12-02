Very mild Thursday, much cooler Friday | First Alert Forecast - Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another mild December day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sunny spells, balmy south breezes, and afternoon highs in the 70s. Temperatures will take a chillier turn after a cold front blusters through Monday night. Get...
(KFVS) - Much cooler and drier air moved into the Heartland behind a cold front this morning. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40s by the afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid 30s because of northwesterly winds. Winds will be very strong with gusts reaching 25-30...
Good Sunday Morning! More clouds around today, but it will be a milder one with highs in the 50s. A front moves in midday, causing NW winds to gust up to 35 mph this afternoon and as high as 45 mph by this evening! MUCH colder air on the way for Monday.
FORECAST SUMMARY: After a Sunday night cold front, chilly and windy weather can be expected today. High temperatures will reach the low 50’s for most. The Heartland will be a few degrees warmer. There will be a gusty north wind under a sunny sky. The wind will settle this evening. A light freeze will highlight […]
Comments / 0