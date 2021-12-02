ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Very mild Thursday, much cooler Friday | First Alert Forecast - Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.

WTOL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will remain steady for much of...

www.wtol.com

WECT

First Alert Forecast: big changes after a mellow, mild Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another mild December day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sunny spells, balmy south breezes, and afternoon highs in the 70s. Temperatures will take a chillier turn after a cold front blusters through Monday night. Get...
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

First Alert: Windy and much colder

(KFVS) - Much cooler and drier air moved into the Heartland behind a cold front this morning. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40s by the afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid 30s because of northwesterly winds. Winds will be very strong with gusts reaching 25-30...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

Mallory's First Alert Forecast

Good Sunday Morning! More clouds around today, but it will be a milder one with highs in the 50s. A front moves in midday, causing NW winds to gust up to 35 mph this afternoon and as high as 45 mph by this evening! MUCH colder air on the way for Monday.
ENVIRONMENT

