The newsletter to fuel — and thrill — your mind. Read for deep dives into the unmissable ideas and topics shaping our world. It is all around us and forever by our side. Perpetual plastic. Like most things in life, it’s good in small quantities — think about what it has done for medicine — but we’re now addicted to it, and with a lifespan of between 20 and 500 years, the most revolutionary material humans have ever invented has gone from blessing to curse, killing our planet along the way.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO