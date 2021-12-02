NWA commemorates World AIDS Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wednesday Dec.1 marks the 40th anniversary of World AIDS Day and a memorial quilt is on display in Fayetteville to commemorate the day.

The ‘Memorial Quilt’ represents known Arkansans who have died from AIDS or AIDS complications. It is on display at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and will be up until Friday.

Roy Lenington’s partner had AIDS and died over the summer. He and his church, Spirit of Peace NWA, also recognized those who have passed from the disease at a remembrance ceremony on Sunday.

“My spouse, my partner, my lover, my best friend, we like each other and we went through a lot together and I wouldn’t change any of it,” Lenington said.

Lenington said he is glad to see a lot of progress has been made over the past 40 years in the fight against the disease.

“The treatment and the attitude towards AIDS has changed so much in the last 40 years,” Lenington said.

A World AIDS Day ceremony was also held Wednesday night at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Take a look at the sights and listen to the sounds of the event in the video above.

