All 18+ should get boosters, CDC advises; New Covid-19 variant identified

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control recommended Monday that all adults “should” get Covid-19 boosters, an update from last week that advised all adults “may” get the booster. The recommendation applies to those who are 6 months out from their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months out...

