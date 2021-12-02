Opening statements in the Joshua Duggar child pornography trial begins today

Jury selection is set to begin today in the trial of former Brooklyn Center officer Kimberly Potter. Potter is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the April shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Former U-S Attorney for Minnesota Tom Heffelfinger says there are some key differences in this case compared to the case of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, including: “Officer Chauvin wasn’t a particularly sympathetic defendant, officer Potter is a much more sympathetic defendant, she clearly was distraught after she realized what she had done.” Heffelfinger says the selection process will be similar to the process in the trial of former Officer Chauvin and “there’ll be a lot of time spent looking over the questionnaires and asking questions, I do expect this to take some significant time, I would be surprised if there was a jury selected before a week from today.” In that case, Chauvin was found guilty on all charges. The defense, in this case, contends Potter mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop.

