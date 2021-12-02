ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Opening statements in the Joshua Duggar child pornography trial begins today

KHBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening statements in the Joshua Duggar child pornography trial begins Wednesday morning. The '19...

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
davisvanguard.org

Opening Statements Presented to Jury in Domestic Battery Trial

RIVERSIDE, CA — Opening statements were made here to a jury this week in Riverside County Superior Court in a domestic abuse case—the court was told the parties still live with each other and are romantically involved. According to the information provided by Deputy District Attorney Heidi Kim, the suspect,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Post-Bulletin

Opening statements begin for Rochester man charged in March 2019 murder

The trial of a Rochester man charged with taking part in the March 2019 killing of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble began Tuesday as prosecutors called more than a half dozen witnesses to testify. Muhidin Omar Abukar, 32, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
ROCHESTER, MN
Arkansas Times

Jury set for Duggar trial

People runs down in detail how the jury was seated Tuesday in Fayetteville for the trial of Josh Duggar on charges of receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse. Presentation of the case begins today. Among those excused from the jury was an in-law of the defendant, who passed...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Jury Selection#19 Kids And Counting
9&10 News

Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell Begins Today

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is set to start today more than two years after the jailhouse suicide of Jeffrey Epstein. Federal prosecutors allege Maxwell was Epstein’s accomplice in a massive sex trafficking conspiracy involving under-age girls. The 59-year-old international socialite has denied any role in Epstein’s crimes. Maxwell was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
939theeagle.com

Opening statements to begin Monday in reptile dealer murder trial; Court TV in Columbia for live coverage

A jury selected in western Missouri’s Clay County has been brought to Columbia for a high-profile murder trial that begins Monday morning. It’s a case with ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and Montgomery County, and the Columbia Daily Tribune notes it’s being called the “Snake King” case. Court TV is at the Boone County Courthouse for live coverage.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Potter trial begins today with jury selection

Jury selection is set to begin today in the trial of former Brooklyn Center officer Kimberly Potter. Potter is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the April shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Former U-S Attorney for Minnesota Tom Heffelfinger says there are some key differences in this case compared to the case of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, including: “Officer Chauvin wasn’t a particularly sympathetic defendant, officer Potter is a much more sympathetic defendant, she clearly was distraught after she realized what she had done.” Heffelfinger says the selection process will be similar to the process in the trial of former Officer Chauvin and “there’ll be a lot of time spent looking over the questionnaires and asking questions, I do expect this to take some significant time, I would be surprised if there was a jury selected before a week from today.” In that case, Chauvin was found guilty on all charges. The defense, in this case, contends Potter mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Credit Union Times

Opening Statements in Jury Trial of Former Municipal CU Board Chair

A New York jury heard opening statements Tuesday beginning the trial of Sylvia Ash, former board chair of the $4.2 billion Municipal Credit Union, who was indicted on obstruction of justice charges for allegedly attempting to impede a federal investigation that exposed widespread criminal fraud and corruption at New York’s oldest financial cooperative.
LAW
Oxygen

Cause of Death Released For Alleged Cult Leader Found Mummified, Without Eyes And Wrapped In Christmas Lights

Months after an alleged cult leader was found mummified and covered in sparkles inside a rural Colorado home, an autopsy has determined her cause of death. Lia “Amy” Carlson — known by her followers as “Mother God” — died as a result of alcohol abuse, anorexia, and colloidal silver consumption, according to an El Paso County Coroner’s Office autopsy report obtained by the Daily Beast. Colloidal silver is a metal that has been promoted on the Internet and in some social circles as both a dietary and healing supplement; however, health officials warn it is dangerous and ineffective.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy