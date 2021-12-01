Special Programming For The Holidays

Hosts Eric Teel and Noah Linsday will serve up an entire day of rare and unusual holiday tunes for your enjoyment. Noon - JPR Live Session: Amanda Shires w/ Jason Isbell. Singer/songwriter Amanda Shires just released her first holiday album, and she'll join JPR's Eric Teel to talk about her own...
Staff and students at École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame in Cornwall are taking pride in their art and music program. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. And for good reason – it’s come a long way in a short amount of time. The evolution...
Beginning December 12, “WGN Radio Theatre with Carl Amari” returns to Sunday nights, 7pm-9pm WGN Radio will broadcast special holiday programming on Christmas with 27-hours of “Christmas Radio Theatre” hosted by Carl Amari and a New Year’s Extravaganza with hosts Steve and Johnnie and John Landecker. “Christmas Radio Theatre” airs...
Greg Tate, one of the greatest music critics in the history of the form, has died. Duke University Press, Tate’s publisher, has confirmed the news of his death to ARTNews. No cause of death has been revealed. Tate was 64. Tate was born in Dayton, and he grew up there...
Now a 20-year resident of New York, Ana Egge's journey has taken her from rural North Dakota through New Mexico and Austin, Texas. Along the way, she's crafted twelve full-length albums of heartfelt folk/Americana tunes. For Between Us, Egge made a concerted effort to expand and improve upon what she...
In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
Actor Victor Webster has been gracing our televisions on the Hallmark Channel for years. He's a staple in the beloved annual Christmas movies and even has his own mystery series with Danica McKellar. He's played opposite nearly all of the big Hallmark leading ladies, such as Jill Wagner, McKellar and even Candace Cameron Bure. Webster's filmography is incredibly eclectic and includes the starring role in The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power as well as roles ranging from TV shows such as Sex and the City and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce to the films Surrogates, Burning Palms and Embrace of the Vampire. He's even currently playing the role of Mike Bolinski on the series Workin' Moms. There's no denying that the man is a versatile actor, but I'm definitely partial to the charm he brings to the Hallmark Channel.
“I had a demo studio and he got a hold of me, wanting to sing demos,” legendary Nashville songwriter Kent Blazy told American Songwriter. “At the time, of all my demo people —Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Joe Diffie—none of them could get a record deal, but they were all fantastic. So, I was always looking for singers to come.”
John Mulaney has added 33 new dates to his ongoing standup tour, which will kick off in Wilkes-Barre, Penn. on March 11, 2022. Fan Club Presale tickets went live this morning, starting at $51 apiece.
The former “SNL” writer, best known for his Emmy-winning 2018 stand-up special “Kid Gorgeous,” is debuting new material in the show titled “John Mulaney: From Scratch.” The tour began as...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new Broadway show “MJ The Musical” begins preview performances Monday night.
It’s about Michael Jackson, and stars Broadway newcomer Myles Frost.
“MJ The Musical” was written by two-time Pulitzer prize-winner Lynn Nottage.
The production provided a behind-the-scenes look at creative team members in rehearsal.
Monday night is the world premiere for the musical, which is co-produced by Michael Jackson’s estate.
The official opening night is Feb. 1.
Friends of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music mogul Clarence Avant, are reeling from her shocking death at the age of 81 after a shooting and home invasion. As they process the tragedy, they are also shining a light on her charitable work and legacy of kindness.
“Grace is one of those things you can’t predict. It doesn’t just come, it shows up and blesses you,” Oprah Winfrey, a friend of Avant, told Variety during an emotional conversation this weekend. “That is how you always felt if you were in Jacquie Avant’s presence. She showed up and you were blessed.”
As partner...
Greg Tate, the preeminent music writer and critic, has died at the age of 63, according to jazz critic Nate Chinen on social media. “Absolutely gutted to learn (from a trusted source) that Greg Tate has left this dimension,” Chinen tweeted Tuesday, December 7. “What a hero he’s been — a fiercely original critical voice, a deep musician, an encouraging big brother to so many of us.” (Representatives for Tate did not immediately respond to Vulture.) Tate made a name for himself as a staff writer for The Village Voice in the 1980s; his work is now considered among the great collections of criticism, notably his 1992 anthology, Flyboy in the Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America, and its 2016 sequel Flyboy 2: The Greg Tate Reader. In 1985, Tate co-founded the Black Rock Coalition, an artists’ collective promoting creative freedom and Black musicians, along with Vernon Reid and other firebrands of the era. Tate created Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber, a psychedelic fusion improvisational ensemble, in 1999. He went on to receive the United States Artists fellowship in 2010 and afterward continued writing about jazz, funk, soul, hip-hop, and rock, including in contributions to Vulture. Many colleagues and contemporaries have paid their respect to the late writer on Twitter. Read tributes to Greg Tate from Chinen, Touré, Hanif Abdurraqib, and more below.
The Studio Museum in Harlem has long been the keeper of many hidden gems, including an archive devoted to James Van Der Zee, who shook up photography with his studio portraits of Black New Yorkers. Having held the archive for decades, the Studio Museum will now partner with another institution further downtown, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to steward 20,000 prints and 30,000 negatives by the artist, as well as ephemera and photo equipment.
As part of the landmark partnership which will likely change the way Van Der Zee’s work is seen and studied, the Met is now a co-owner of...
DETROIT, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — After a two-year hiatus, the incomparable, soul-stirring Festival of Praise is set to kick off its fifth nationwide tour in March 2022. The 30-city tour will be headlined by Gospel music icon Fred Hammond, along with Gospel superstars Marvin Sapp and Hezekiah Walker. Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster and other outlets where […]
Before we begin, let’s just take a moment to pay respect to John Fogerty’s voice. It sounds like sunshine through a rusted pipe. Okay, now that we have that behind us, let’s check out one of Fogerty’s most memorable tunes, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” which he wrote with his influential California-’born rock band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and released on the group’s 1970 LP, Cosmo’s Factory.
