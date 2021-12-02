ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks sign Javonte Smart, waive Justin Robinson

 4 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks yesterday signed guard Javonte Smart to a Two-Way contract. And in a related transaction, the Bucks waived two-way guard Justin Robinson. Smart (6-4, 205), appeared in five games (all starts) with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League this season and averaged 22.0 points, 4.4...

