Coast Supply announces holiday home remodel giveaway

Coastal View
 4 days ago

Coast Supply Co. is calling for nominations for a complete home remodel giveaway. The company hopes to...

www.coastalview.com

mychamplainvalley.com

Twiggs Seeking Entries for Holiday H.O.P.E Giveaway

Do you know someone who spreads Holiday H.O.P.E in their community? Twiggs American Gastropub wants to treat 31 people to lunch or dinner this December. Send an email to contact@twiggsvt.com and share their story! Be sure to include their email address and mailing address. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.
FOOD & DRINKS
myburbank.com

myBurbank announces 2021 Holiday Home Decorating Contest – Enter NOW!

MyBurbank News has announced its annual Holiday Home Decorations Contest! Three amazing prizes have been donated for this competition: a $50 gift card to The Palm Coffee Bar, a holiday gift basket from The Ugly Mug Coffee House, which contains a mug, some sweet treats and a $25 Ugly Mug gift card, and a $100 gift card to Finney’s Crafthouse & Kitchen!
BURBANK, CA
arlnow.com

Skip the supply chain and take Loudoun Home for the Holidays

With the holiday season upon us, savvy local shoppers are encouraged to Take Loudoun Home for the Holidays!. Whether it’s a freshly-cut tree or wreathe, artisan gift, craft food or beverage, or one-of-a-kind experience, supporting Loudoun’s farms and small businesses keeps shopping dollars in the local economy, reduces environmental impact, and provides the special people in your life with a unique holiday experience.
BUSINESS
Globe Gazette

Deadline nearing for Great Holiday Giveaway

Saturday, Dec. 4 is the last chance to preregister for the Great Holiday Giveaway, which is sponsored by CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank and Home Trust and Savings Bank. Shop at Osage Chamber of Commerce stores for a chance to win $50 in Osage Chamber Bucks. To enter, make a...
OSAGE, IA
lcnme.com

The Good Supply Opens for the Holidays

The Good Supply will open its restored post-and-beam barn in Pemaquid for the holidays, starting on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 with additional open hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18. Holiday festivities kick off this Saturday with shopping more...
ECONOMY
Sonoma Index Tribune

Holiday bazaar at Community Supply

Supply chain problems this holiday season? Not if Lisa Willett of Community Supply has anything to do about it. And to demonstrate her point, she’s bringing together a variety of local vendors on Saturday, Dec. 4, for “The Community Supply Chain Rebellion Bazaar.”. “All the talk about canceled holidays due...
SONOMA, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
INFORUM

The Best of the Red River Valley 2021: Best Home Remodeling Company

RC Homes is a full design and construction service business. The company’s staff and owners have rehabbed over 20 homes in the Fargo-Moorhead area. “We thoroughly enjoy helping to bring our clients’ ideas to life,” Owner Ryan C. Dietrich said. How does it feel to win?. “We are truly honored...
FARGO, ND
Gillette News Record

Some supply shortages hit home ahead of the holidays

Tuesday afternoon, Kandy Barton was in the parking lot of Walmart loading groceries into her pickup. It was two days before Thanksgiving, and before her shopping trip, she had been concerned. Just two weeks ago, she was seeing bare shelves in the store, and she worried about how things would...
Gettysburg Times

GARMA launches holiday gift certificate giveaway

Shoppers supporting Gettysburg area merchants may receive some extra cheer this holiday season. The Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association (GARMA) board of directors will be popping into member businesses beginning Saturday and distributing $5 or $10 gift certificates to random shoppers.
GETTYSBURG, PA
gilavalleycentral.net

Prizes announced for Thatcher holiday home light contest

THATCHER — For the 32nd year in a row, the Town of Thatcher is calling on the community to get into the holiday spirit. The annual Christmas Lighting Contest for town residents gets under way right after Thanksgiving, with judging to run Nov. 28 through Dec. 15. The home judged...
THATCHER, AZ
niceville.com

Sale of Emerald Coast Marine Center announced

NICEVILLE, Fla. — SVN Marinas has announced the sale of the Emerald Coast Marine Center to Safe Harbor Marinas. The sale includes the full-service marina, boat dealership, restaurant, boat club and yacht club in Niceville, according to the announcement. Emerald Coast Marine Group was founded in 2015. “Safe Harbor Emerald...
NICEVILLE, FL
CBS Boston

‘An Influx Of People’: Stores In Boston’s Seaport Experiencing Boon In Holiday Sales

BOSTON (CBS) — People are visiting Boston from afar, nearby, and down the street to see the huge Christmas tree decked out in lights. They’re also checking out the open-air holiday market at the Seaport Common. “I’m from Columbus, Ohio just visiting, and it’s absolutely beautiful,” Theresa Flores said. The holiday lights not only bring more people to the Seaport District but more customers through the doors of local businesses. Alison O’Brian, owner of the clothing store Injeanius, said she didn’t have many customers throughout the holiday season last year, but now that isn’t the case. “I’ve never seen this many people in the Seaport,” O’Brian said. “There has been an influx of people here. Even if someone’s not buying, they’re getting exposed to the business and they’ll know to come back and see us.” Other stores in the market also welcome the return of in-person holiday shoppers. “It’s been our first holiday season, so it’s been a great go around,” Juice Apparel employee Rahul Mamtora said. “A lot of people stopping by getting Christmas gifts for their families.”
BOSTON, MA
Gazette

At Home: 10 ways to overcome supply chain slowdowns this holiday season

Release the hounds! This weekend marks the start of the great holiday hunt, as shoppers dash off in pursuit of those perfect gifts, only to be outdone by kinks in the supply chain. Bah-humbug. Robert Handfield, a professor of operations and supply chain management at North Carolina State University, tries...
ECONOMY
abccolumbia.com

Bountiful Harvest holiday food box giveaway

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Here’s something you can be thankful for as we countdown to the Thanksgiving holiday. The Town of Lexington is invited those in need to their annual Bountiful Harvest event. This year the event will be held in partnership with Serve & Connect , and the Lexington Police Department.
LEXINGTON, SC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hitting a holiday party? Be a hero with one of these host gifts

While the pandemic may have caused a slight decrease in party invitations, that doesn’t mean people aren’t hosting get-togethers. No matter the size or type of celebration you’re attending, you still need to show your thanks for the invite. Here, our favorite culinary-themed gifts to impress any host. Parisian Bistro...
FOOD & DRINKS
WTKR

Holiday retail tech on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In a recent survey from IBM, U.S. consumers said they are feeling slightly more festive for the 2021 holiday season than they were in 2020, and are reporting higher household budget allocation for travel and local activities. Briana Frank joins us to discuss the evolution of holiday retail and travel stemming from COVID-19 and the role of technology, like a hybrid cloud environment, in helping businesses adapt.
RETAIL

