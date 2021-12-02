Brazil's senates OKs evangelical Bolsonaro ally to top court

Xiomara Castro, who will make history as Honduras' first female president when she takes office on January 27, plans to ask the UN for help in fighting the corruption plaguing the Central American nation, and will urge Congress to repeal so-called "impunity" laws. The 62-year-old Castro, who heads the leftist LIBRE party, told AFP in an interview she will work to rescind laws that "have covered up all the corruption" of recent years -- a clear allusion to the government of her predecessor, Juan Orlando Hernandez. "Honduras needs the heart of a woman," she said, "of a woman who feels the people's needs." Castro, the wife of ousted president Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009), answered AFP's questions via a WhatsApp audio link.

