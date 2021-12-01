End of an Era: Richard Petty Sells Controlling Interest in NASCAR Team

The United States has the Indianapolis 500. France has the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Australia has the Bathurst 1000. While Bathurst may not have the global fame of the 500 or Le Mans, it has long been Australia's most significant and beloved race. It is an unconventional one, though; 1000 kilometers (620 miles) of endurance touring car racing with the big, RWD, V-8-powered Australian Supercars series cars that do not quite seem to fit on the semi-permanent Mount Panorama circuit. Races are highlighted by the difficulties of the track itself, particularly navigating the tight sections up and down the mountain that gives the circuit its name. Every few years, those difficulties include actual kangaroos hopping across the track.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO