End of an Era: Richard Petty Sells Controlling Interest in NASCAR Team

By Al Pearce
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-time team owner Maury Gallagher has purchased the majority interest in Richard Petty...

RPM sells majority interest to GMS owner

Richard Petty Motorsports and GMS Racing announced that Richard Petty Motorsports will sell a majority interest to GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher. In a statement from Gallagher and Richard Petty Motorsports, it reads: “Richard Petty Motorsports has agreed to sell a majority interest to Maury Gallagher, owner of GMS Racing. Two charters are included in the agreement and will be operated during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. This is a special moment for both organizations as the Next Gen car allows a new chapter to be written.”
