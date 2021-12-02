WATCH: Cowboy Christmas tree lighting ceremony

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency premiered at the brand-new Resorts World TheatreAmber AlexandriaLas Vegas, NV
Adele and Oakland A's head for Las VegasJessica RabbitLas Vegas, NV
Three men arrested in death of a man shot at construction siteJessica RabbitLas Vegas, NV
Pop-up Santa experience is now open at Tivoli Village, Las Vegas - A Christmas event for the whole familyKirsty KendallLas Vegas, NV
Explore the Emerald Cove - A Unique Destination When Visiting Las VegasDestination ExplorersLas Vegas, NV
New historic west side park pays tribute to Las Vegas trailblazers
The new Historic Westside Legacy Park contains memorials to those who've made an impact in that neighborhood throughout the years.
Renovations coming to Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood
The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will begin an extensive interior and exterior transformation.
Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Valencia family
Members of the Las Vegas community came together on Sunday to benefit the family of a UNLV student who died.
Weddings are hopping during a December full of palindromes
The beauty of Las Vegas is that you can have your wedding where and when you want it, whether it is at a chapel or a Taco Bell.
Artist Dr. Lepper seeks to showcase dissenting opinion
The idea of being "canceled” hits close to home at times for the Las Vegas artist known as Dr. Lepper. He says he’s not scared to tackle controversial topics in his work even if the ideas go against popular opinion. After all, he says, that’s what great artists do.
HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 18, Dec. 3, 2021
In this week's "How to Vegas" we share some ways to celebrate the holidays in Las Vegas, tips on how to rodeo like a local and introduce you to an artist with a unique voice.
NFR's Cowboy Christmas opens to crowd of hundreds
Cowboy Christmas opened at the Las Vegas Convention Center on the same day the Omicron coronavirus variant is confirmed in California.
Life after death? Vegas entrepreneur awarding those for answers
Las Vegas entrepreneur Robert Bigelow put up the prize money in maybe the biggest essay contest of all time, to solve the biggest question of all time.
13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Dec. 3-9, 2021
Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Dec. 3-9, 2021.
Animal rights advocates protest Animal Foundation
Dozens of protestors marched outside of the animal rescue shelter following revelations of conditions inside described as overcrowded, understaffed, and unsanitary.
Local leaders demand answers, audit of The Animal Foundation
Local leaders are angry and demanding answers from The Animal Foundation in the wake of a 13 investigation. Pet owners and insiders came forward to expose concerning conditions at the shelter. Something officials say was kept secret from them.
Las Vegas distillery inspired by Nevada's history
In a town known for its drinking, a lot of that alcohol is shipped from elsewhere into Las Vegas. But there are some locals making their own.
Like a Local: National Finals Rodeo returns to Las Vegas
Cowboys and the rodeo have taken over Las Vegas now through Dec. 11 as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has returned to town.
Pet of the week: Billy and Bobby
Billy and Bobby are a senior bonded pair looking for their forever home after being rescued from a hoarding situation.
PETS・
Goodwill to host annual holiday resource fair on Friday
Goodwill of Southern Nevada wants to help you! The nonprofit will host its 5th annual holiday resource fair on Dec. 3 at the Boulevard Mall.
Busy weekend ahead in Vegas brings Omicron concerns
No Omicron cases in Nevada so far. But state health officials say there are ways to minimize the potential spread of it especially with a busy weekend in the valley coming up.
Meet the woman behind the Lone Mountain fairy village
Samantha Patino is the crafty woman behind the magic. She started with a few twigs and turned it into an intricate mini village.
Irreverent Warriors hike happening Saturday
A group hike this weekend aims to bring veterans together through humor and camaraderie. The goal of the nonprofit Irreverent Warriors is to improve veteran mental health and prevent veteran suicide.
Keith Urban to return to Las Vegas for Memorial Day Weekend
Keith Urban has announced three new performance dates for “Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace over Memorial Day Weekend. The shows will be from May 27- 29.
Cafe Sanuki, Tacos La Carreta headline Dirty Dining
The last month of the year begins with a heaping helping of Dirty Dining. We’ve got seven places to talk about, so let’s dig in.
