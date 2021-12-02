ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs coach Andy Reid: Master of returning from bye week

By PJ Green
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has long been regarded for the way his teams play after the bye week.

“Oh, I get asked that every year. I’m not sure what it is,” Reid said in a Zoom meeting Monday.

“We go back and we try to redo everything and make better corrections, but I don’t know if there’s any secret there. I think everybody kind of does that.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also commends Reid for his strategies after the bye week.

“You go back, you look at the tape and you evaluate yourself obviously and then you try to get a bit of a jump start on the team that you’re playing,” Mahomes said Wednesday.

“We have an AFC West opponent, so we studied them a little bit in the offseason as well. So just having a good game plan and Coach Reid uses that extra week. He comes up with some nice plays, and at the end of the day, it’s about going out there and executing, and we just seem to do a great job of that after a bye.”

The Chiefs are set to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, a team they haven’t lost to since 2015 .

Reid said that streak hasn’t been on the team’s mind much; they’re just getting ready to play.

“We can’t think about all that, we’re in this whole thing where we’re just trying to get good enough to go play these guys. So, that’s where we’re at,” Reid said Wednesday.

“We understand it’s a whole brand-new football team on both sides of the ball, it’s a division opponent, it’s always a big game against the Broncos and we know it’s going to be a great challenge for us,” Mahomes said.

“They’ve won a couple games against us too, so we know it’s a big rivalry and we need to go out there
and play our best football.”

The rivalry kicks off on Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

