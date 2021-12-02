ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Local students perform angelic ballet to 'O Holy Night' live at WRAL Tower Lighting

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wicked Local

Burlington students to perform in 'Nutcracker’ ballet performance

Burlington students Boris Belin and Anna Perl will perform in the International Ballet Academy of Norwell’s “Nutcracker” ballet performance at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Scituate Center for the Performing Arts, 606 C.J. Cushing Highway, Scituate. Belin, an eighth-grade student at Marshall Simonds Middle School, will dance the role of...
BURLINGTON, MA
Lima News

Local students perform in Findlay recital

FINDLAY — Lillian Siefker, of Ottawa, and Maya Watercutter, of Minster, recently performed in the University of Findlay’s instrumental recital. Siefker performed Mozart’s “Duet from The Magic Flute, K. 620” on the bass clarinet, while Watercutter performed Franz Wilhelm Ferling’s “Duet in C Major” on the clarinet.
FINDLAY, OH
WRAL

WRAL Tower Lighting Special

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL celebrates the 63rd annual lighting of the WRAL-TV tower. We'll also light the towers at American Tobacco Campus in Durham and Rocky Mount Mills.
ENTERTAINMENT
Oswego County Today

Syracuse City Ballet Performs At Sandy Creek Elementary

SANDY CREEK, NY – Sandy Creek Elementary students were recently treated to a performance of “The Nutcracker” by the Syracuse City Ballet. Representatives from the Syracuse City Ballet provided students with an informative presentation about ballet, its history, and some of the important roles in a ballet studio. Students also learned and practiced several ballet techniques together while learning and using appropriate terminology and etiquette.
SANDY CREEK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet Dancers#O Holy Night#Chrome#Angelic
New Britain Herald

New Britain High School students to perform in front of a live audience again

NEW BRITAIN – After two years away from the stage, students at New Britain High School will perform in front of a live audience this week in the high school auditorium. The New Britain High School Music Department will present ‘Ye Olde Madrigal Feaste, or The Feaste Games, a series of performances with dinner that will take place Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. The Madrigal Singers, Treble Choir, instrumentalists, and other entertainers will perform musical selections. Choir Director Jason Nicolo Ferrandino said the show will feature classic holiday songs with a new storyline and characters.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WRAL

Bicyclists hit the roads for WRAL's Nights of Lights Bike Night

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Bicyclists hit the roads for WRAL's Nights of Lights Bike Night. Riders bicycled 2.6 miles at Dorothea Dix Park. Many people had their bikes decked...
CYCLING
seeleylake.com

Swan Song Trio lights up the night in debut performance

SWAN VALLEY – With standing room only at the Hungry Bear Bar & Grill, the Swan Song Trio made their debut singing together for the first time Saturday night. While local singers Mikayla Kay, Linda Ellison and Mikkie Gleason are no strangers to the microphone, this performance took their act to the next level.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wfxrtv.com

The Southwest Virginia Ballet is back LIVE on stage for its 30th annual performance of The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker’s beautiful music, lush scenery, and lavish costumes perfectly set the timeless story. Patrons of all ages will have their imaginations sparked as a Christmas tree grows to huge proportions, mice and soldiers battle, and snowflakes whirl through the falling snow. Children will adore seeing candies and sweets from exotic lands come to life, and they will especially enjoy the gigantic Mother Ginger as she plays with her many gingerbread children. Living Local host Kianna Price talks with Pedro Szalay, artistic director for Southwest Virginia Ballet, about the production.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
WRAL

More lights, shorter lines bring smiles at first weekend of WRAL Nights of Lights

More lights, shorter lines bring smiles at first weekend of WRAL Nights of Lights. This year's event features MORE LIGHTS, MORE NIGHTS, and FEWER CARS Saturday, November 20 to Friday, December 24. Illuminated trees, festive light displays, and local art installations will delight visitors of all ages along the 1.3-mile route through Dix Park.
SOCIETY
New Jersey Stage

Atlantic City Ballet Performs Two Holiday Shows

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) -- This holiday season the Atlantic City Ballet will be bringing two of their favorite ballets to Atlantic City and surrounding theaters. Thanksgiving weekend they’ll kick off the holidays with It’s A Shore Holiday. This ballet blends classical and contemporary dance set to beloved holiday tunes. The “Radio City-esque” review has something for everyone including singers, dancing snowmen, chipmunks, and toy soldiers who perform their entire routine on pointe. This year the company will feature singers Kelly LaVinga, Matt Newsome and James Maher. It’s A Shore Holiday will be sure to capture audience’s imagination of every age.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
antiMUSIC

Death Angel Share Live 'The Absence Of Light' Video

Death Angel have celebrated the release of their new live record "The Bastard Tracks", by sharing a live video for the track "The Absence Of Light". The new record was captured at The Great American Music Hall in their hometown of San Francisco on May 22nd 2021, and streamed live soon after, The Bastard Tracks is a deep cuts collection of rarely and never performed songs.
MUSIC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Lights Before Christmas, plus Christmas Pop Up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Here’s your look at Local Living. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with Santa. Christmas has made its way into downtown Columbia at Publico’s Pop-up ‘Santa Pub.’. From floor to ceiling, the restaurant has life size cut-outs of your favorite Christmas characters, a special...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy