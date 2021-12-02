Local students perform angelic ballet to 'O Holy Night' live at WRAL Tower Lighting

NEW BRITAIN – After two years away from the stage, students at New Britain High School will perform in front of a live audience this week in the high school auditorium. The New Britain High School Music Department will present ‘Ye Olde Madrigal Feaste, or The Feaste Games, a series of performances with dinner that will take place Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. The Madrigal Singers, Treble Choir, instrumentalists, and other entertainers will perform musical selections. Choir Director Jason Nicolo Ferrandino said the show will feature classic holiday songs with a new storyline and characters.
