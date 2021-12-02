The Best Freddy Krueger Kills In The Nightmare On Elm Street Series Ranked

In 2004, New Line Cinema's "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" cleaned up at the Oscars, taking home a record-equalling 11 awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. It was something of a coronation for Peter Jackson's spectacular trilogy and a triumph for New Line CEO Bob Shaye, who had greenlit the project on the condition that Jackson expand his original pitch to three films. It was a gamble that paid off; few trilogies have such a strong sense of continuity and the concluding part remains the only fantasy film to win the Best Picture Oscar. The trilogy are three of the highest grossing films ever made, raking in almost $3 billion worldwide.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO