In case you missed the news, the Waikīkī Beach Marriott Resort & Spa has completely overhauled its look, from the lobby to its signature Queen Suite. “We are excited to welcome guests and locals to our transformed oceanfront resort and extend our genuine Hawaiian hospitality to travelers seeking an authentic island experience in Waikīkī, only steps away from the beach,” said Thomas Foti, General Manager of Waikīkī Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. “With our new one-acre open-air Queensbreak pool and amenity deck, as well as shopping, dining, live music and entertainment, and activities, there are so many ways for guests to dine and play throughout our reimagined campus.”

