ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, AL

Lessons learned from Delta variant as Omicron hits the U.S.

wbrc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push. The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions....

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

U.S. Bans Travel From Southern Africa As New Omicron Variant Emerges

The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown. In response, the United States joined the European Union and several other countries in instituting travel restrictions on visitors from southern Africa where the variant was first detected. SEE MORE: New COVID Variant Detected In South Africa. The White House said the U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday. It did not give details except to say the restrictions will not apply to returning U.S. citizens or permanent residents, who will continue to be required to test negative before their travel. A World Health Organization panel named the variant omicron and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the delta variant, the world's most prevalent. The panel said early evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection. Medical experts, including the WHO, warned against any overreaction before the variant that originated in southern Africa was better understood. But a jittery world feared the worst nearly two years after COVID-19 emerged and triggered a pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people around the globe. There was no immediate indication whether the variant causes more severe disease. As with other variants, some infected people display no symptoms, South African experts said. Even though some of the genetic changes appear worrisome, it was unclear if the new variant would pose a significant public health threat. Some previous variants, like the beta variant, initially concerned scientists but did not spread very far. The 27-nation European Union imposed a temporary ban on air travel from southern Africa, and stocks tumbled in Asia, Europe and the United States. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points. The S&P 500 index was down 2.3%, on pace for its worst day since February. The price of oil plunged nearly 12%.The variant has yet to be detected in the United States, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert. Abroad, the variant seems to be spreading at a reasonably rapid rate, he told CNN. And although it may be more transmissible and resistant to vaccines than other variants, "we don't know that for sure right now. Yet the U.S. announced restrictions on visitors from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi, hours after other governments took similar steps. Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Delta, AL
Local
Alabama Health
Delta, AL
Government
Delta, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
CBS News

We asked a former acting CDC director about the Omicron variant. Here's what he said

With at least 16 states now reporting cases of the Omicron variant have been detected, there's still much more we don't know about the spread of the latest COVID-19 strain. So what does this mean for families and the fight against COVID-19? Here's what Dr. Richard Besser, former acting CDC director and president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told "Face the Nation."
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbrc.com

Can hospitals handle another COVID surge?

Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push. The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. Health Minute: Merck's COVID-19 pill gets initial green light. Updated: 21...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Omicron#Lessons Learned
wnky.com

Health News – Omicron preps as U.S. still battles Delta variant

New cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant detected in the U.S., as top health officials prepare for more. Many hospitals are still struggling to battle COVID-19 infections caused by the Delta variant, and Americans are being urged to get a booster shot. Today’s Health News has the latest on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Biden Administration Enacts New Travel Rules Due To Spread Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States is cracking down on COVID-19. In order to try to curb cases of the omicron variant, the Biden administration is enacting new restrictions for people traveling to the U.S.  The new restrictions could cause major challenges for travelers coming into the U.S.   “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Zohaib Valani, an international traveler, said. As of Monday morning, anyone traveling into the U.S. must now show proof of a negative COVID test the day before boarding.    This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread.   At least 17 states have reported the new variant,...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wbrc.com

Disturbing COVID Trends

Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push. The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. Health Minute: Merck's COVID-19 pill gets initial green light. Updated: Dec....
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS New York

COVID-19 Update: Researchers Say Omicron Variant Could Quickly Outpace Delta Variant In Cases Across The U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As more countries report cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, scientists in the U.S. are analyzing tens of thousands of virus samples, looking for the new strain. It is a complicated laboratory process that CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports is key is to understand how contagious and how serious a disease the strain can cause. Health officials around the world are concerned about the new variant because it has a never-before-seen number of mutations in the genes that code for the spike proteins which the virus uses to enter human cells. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thegazette.com

Business lessons learned from 21 months of a pandemic

The past not-quite two years have brought an ongoing calendar of challenges and, in some cases, a reconsidering of business models. Here is a look at some small business in Corridor and how they’re managing to keep their lights on and be successful. Getting outside. Logan Orcutt and his team...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy