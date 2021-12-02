ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man arrested in fatal September shooting

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399sVA_0dBgPCMy00

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man was arrested on a murder warrant Wednesday in connection with a September shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zfs4n_0dBgPCMy00
Garland Williams

According to Columbus police, Garland Williams , 45, was arrested by the Columbus SWAT team without incident and taken to Franklin County Jail Wednesday at approximately 3:44 p.m.

On Sept. 12, officers responded to the 1200 block of Brookway Road for a report of a shooting. Officers located the victim, Guann Gregory, 24.

Gregory was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Newark shooting leaves 2 in critical condition

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting in Newark has left two people in critical condition.   According to police, just before 11:30 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to a home on Union Street where they found a man and a woman shot.   Both were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.   Police say the shooting […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler Co. Sheriff: Woman, 87, robbed; man, 27, stops suspect

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old man is being applauded by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Sunday after stopping a suspect wanted in connection with robbing an 87-year-old woman. According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 11:07 a.m. Sunday, the woman was inside the Kroger’s store on the 400 block of Oxford State Road […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family’s stolen food truck found in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local family’s Mexican food truck, that was reported missing from the Clintonville community, has been found. For the last eight years, the La Poblanita food truck has been located by Northridge Road and Indianola Avenue. Though they’ve had break-ins in the past, the family said that on Saturday morning, finding […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit by stray bullet shot into Columbus bedroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering from a minor injury after a stray bullet shot through her bedroom wall Saturday night in Columbus. At 10:39 p.m., Columbus police said, a man was trying to shoot another man behind an abandoned house next the Wyton Court and Binbrook Road intersection in the city’s Linwood […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Bank robber suspect found near dumpster

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect in a bank robbery was found near a dumpster after a helicopter search over Lockbourne Road in Columbus on Tuesday at about 3pm. The Columbus Police aircrew flew overhead after a robbery at the PNC bank at 2060 Lockbourne Road within two minutes of the call going out. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Drunk driver flips car in Columbus Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a crash that left one person injured in the city’s Short North neighborhood. Around 4:30 Sunday morning, police responded to the intersection of North High Street and Poplar Avenue, and they found a car flipped over with a person trapped inside. Crews worked to extract the driver, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Candlelight vigil held for Casey Goodson Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus community came together for a candlelight vigil on Saturday, Dec. 4th to remember the life of Casey Goodson Jr. on the one-year anniversary of his death. Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade. “We’re celebrating his life, not the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Wcmh#Columbus Swat#Grant Medical Center#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after shooting on north side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead Friday morning after a shooting on the north side. Columbus police were called to Oak Grove Court a little after 10 a.m. A male between the ages of 18 and 20 was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the passenger side of a car. The victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident on Roberts Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–One person is dead and two others injured in a three-vehicle collision on Roberts Road Thursday evening at 7:09 p.m. The decedent was pronounced at Doctors Hospital West, and two others were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. One person was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition. Police closed the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after crash in pond in Licking County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash after a vehicle drove into a retention pond Thursday night. Deputies were called to an Amazon Fulfillment Center on National Rd. around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening. When the deputies arrived, they found a vehicle submerged in water. Both deputies proceeded to […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Barbershops discuss indictment in Goodson Jr. death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On Thursday, barbershops across Columbus were filled with conversations about Jason Meade’s indictment for shooting and killing Casey Goodson Jr. “Some of the cops get indicted but it’s just like…what’s going to be the verdict, the sentence, you know what I mean?” said Terrance Snell, a barber at Blenderz. “It’s about time,” said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville gas leak blocks SB lanes on Spring Rd.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A gas leak in Westerville has lanes blocked on Southbound Spring Rd. between Schrock and Huber Village Friday morning. Westerville Police says Northbound lanes are still open as traffic is being diverted onto Schrock. One southbound lane was reopened on Spring Rd. a little after 11 a.m. Columbia Gas will be […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy