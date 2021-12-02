ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Incoming city councilor asking to be sworn in now

By KRQE Staff
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An incoming city councilor is asking to take his post now. Louie Sanchez beat incumbent city councilor, Lan Sena , in the race for District 1 seat. He is now calling on Ethan Watson to swear him in immediately.

Sena was appointed to the seat after the death of Councilor Ken Sanchez . Louie is now claiming the city charter calls on the elected officials to fill the remaining term. However, the city clerk disagrees saying Louie will be sworn in on January 1 saying, in part the secretary of state has not certified the election.

