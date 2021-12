MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation into a stolen ATV and trailer in Kentucky led to a theft ring and big bust in Olive Branch, Mississippi. The Graves County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning about 9:00 a.m., a resident reported a 2021 Polaris General side-by-side stolen from their property overnight. Investigators reviewed surveillance video and said it showed two people pushing the ATV out of the yard and into a field. They said the suspects then returned and pulled the victim’s 18-foot utility trailer out to the road and hooked it to the suspects’ pickup truck. They then loaded up the ATV on the trailer and took off.

