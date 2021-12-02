Rebel Wilson Shows Off Astonishing 75-Pound Weight Loss On Beach In Fiji

Rebel Wilson looks like she’s having the time of her life while hanging out on the beach in Fiji. Wilson is currently working with Tourism Fiji on their “Open to Happiness” campaign as a Fiji Tourism ambassador all while flaunting her 75-pound weight loss. The actress has been open about her weight loss journey, which began in July 2020, by documenting her workouts on social media.

Wilson contributes her weight loss to “adequate sleep, walking, hydrating, and drinking water”. Rebel looks absolutely amazing on her Instagram page.

Do you know someone that has or have you lost a significant amount of weight? If so, tell us how you did it! What is your go-to weight loss regimen when you want to drop a few pounds?

