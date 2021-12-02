ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Tips for weatherizing your home this winter

By Bronte Sorotsky
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo.–As winter approaches, colder temperatures are on the horizon.

Experts say it’s best to start preparing for them now.

“You just never know in Missouri when the weather is going to turn,” said Ryan Peterson, director of weatherization for the economic security corporation in Joplin.

“We were weatherizing all year round, but we definitely have people calling in now with asking for these low-cost, no-cost tips, and I would definitely get going on it before the cold weather hits.”

He says that after how cold winter was last year–it’s important to take measures to ensure you can keep yourself warm this winter, and they offer services to do that at little to no cost.

“So a lot of people, even though they thought they were prepared, they weren’t prepared. so definitely take all the measures you can to be prepared.”

Measures such as leaving your faucet dripping, or keeping cabinets open.

“That will help that the water lines in your house do not freeze, so leaving them dripping in, you know, it’s got to be a pretty consistent drip. but yeah, leaving the cabinet doors open, allowing heat to get in there. maybe some portable space heaters in the bathrooms or, you know, areas that are secluded blowing right inside of the batteries.”

If you are worried about keeping your home warm this winter and don’t know where to begin, Peterson says they’re here to help.

“We provide a low-income weatherization program. We operate at 200% of the federal poverty level with our income guidelines. so we encourage everybody to get in an application.”

With new federal money from the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, Peterson says they’re encouraging more people to apply.

“There was money for weatherization in that. So we will be getting a pretty significant influx of money and we’re looking to ramp up our waiting list. If you think you might qualify, we encourage you to apply. “

