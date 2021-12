A West Windsor man was killed early Sunday morning while trying to cross U.S. Route 1 on foot in the township, police said. The man, a 64-year-old whose name was not made public, was struck by a northbound vehicle in front of The Square shopping center, just south of Meadow Road, at about 6:20 a.m., West Windsor police said in a statement.

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO