A stifling East Orange defense that had allowed more points in this first half than in any of its last 11 games would brush off that disappointment and have the last say. And the last long, long, long run of the season, when Ahmad Nalls scooped up a fumble from out of a scrum at the goal line and ran 100 yards untouched into the opposite end zone to lift No. 19 East Orange to a heart-stopping, 30-24 victory over Clifton in the third overtime of this North, Group 5 final in the NJSIAA Rothman Orthopaedics Football Championships Sunday afternoon at Shi Stadium in Piscataway.

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO