Please Enable JavaScript

Economy

ForConstructionPros.com
 6 days ago

www.forconstructionpros.com

Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ForConstructionPros.com

ECONOMY
#Javascript#Security Service
FXStreet.com

Biden’s IRS is mining for gold

The Biden administration is moving aggressively to raise revenues by any means necessary – including going after precious metals held in so-called “home storage” or “checkbook” retirement accounts. The IRS recently nailed a couple with a $300,000 tax bill for holding gold coins designated as Individual Retirement Account (IRA) assets...
INCOME TAX
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS
NECN

AWS Outage: Amazon Reports ‘Significant Recovery' of Services

Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the...
BUSINESS
Economy
LocalNewsMatters.org

‘We’re done:’ Contra Costa County supervisors call for crackdown on businesses skirting COVID-19 guidelines

Contra Costa County Supervisor Karen Mitchoff told county health services director Anna Roth on Tuesday that she wants a detailed report concerning what Roth’s department is doing about 13 businesses still refusing to comply with COVID-19 indoor mandates, including checking customers’ vaccine records. During Roth’s regular report to the Board...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Biden Unleashed a New Covid Plan

There has been a growing concern about a new Covid-19 variant as we head into the winter months. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his winter coronavirus strategy, which includes distribution of free at-home rapid tests, mask requirements on public transit and strict testing protocols for all international travelers.
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET
BET

California Couple Sues When Their Home Was Appraised for $500,000 More When Appraiser Thought Homeowner Was White

A Black couple from Northern California are suing an appraisal company for wildly undervaluing their home by nearly half a million dollars. The North Bay Business Journal reports Paul and Tenisha Tate-Austin bought their home in Marin City in 2016 for $550,000. The lawsuit states that they spent $400,000 over the next two years in home improvements.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS

