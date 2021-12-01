Oat Extracts Market: Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Oat Services Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bramble Berry Inc.

The factors such as the increasing number of contract research companies, the rapidly increasing elderly population with chronic diseases, and the continuous investments in the research and development activities are majorly driving the growth of the clinical trial imaging market. Similarly, the other supportive factors include rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, along with rapidly evolving healthcare industries across the world, growing market for the medical services, along with increasing number of the clinical trials owing to the current corona virus pandemic, development of the innovative contrast agents, radiopharmaceuticals, imaging modalities, and the molecular probes are likely to expand the growth of the clinical trial imaging market over the forecast period.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO