FSU athletic director David Coburn to retire

Florida State athletic director David Coburn's tenure included the hiring of Mike Norvell as head football coach. [ PHIL SEARS | AP ]

Florida State athletic director David Coburn is retiring, the Seminoles announced Wednesday.

Coburn began working in that position in an interim role in 2018 and took over full time in May 2019. He previously had been the chief of staff for FSU presidents and spent 34 years in state politics.

“When I accepted this position, I was determined to get the athletic program and the university I love through a historically challenging period,” Coburn said in a statement.

At the time, the historically challenging period centered on the department’s financial problems. However, things turned when the pandemic hit last year.

Coburn said the department “is in excellent shape” as he prepares to leave until the end of the academic year or when his successor is named.

“I have enjoyed the position as athletics director a great deal and it has been very rewarding, but this program needs an athletic director who will be here for the long term,” Coburn said. “It is just a good time to step away and let the next generation take it from here.”

His departure will complete a period of change for FSU. University president Richard McCullough started in August, and former Central Michigan athletic director Mike Alford became the CEO of the Seminole Boosters in July 2020.

Coburn’s tenure included the formation of the Florida State University Athletics Association, a direct-support organization that has improved the alignment between the athletic department and boosters. He also hired football coach Mike Norvell from Memphis after the 2019 season and saw the women’s soccer team win a national championship.

“David has been a tremendous Athletics Director for the past three and a half years,” McCullough said in a statement. “... As an FSU alumnus, David has always cared deeply about this university, and we thank him for his loyalty and dedication.”

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.