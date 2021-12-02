Protect patients from surprise medical bills

Two children have fallen ill after a California vaccine clinic gave multiple kids doses of the COVID-19 shot higher than what is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Sutter Health, in Antioch - around 30 miles east of Oakland - accidentally gave 14 children aged five to...
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York announced reforms to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on Monday, allowing food-insecure seniors and individuals with disabilities to apply (SNAP). That means making the SNAP application easier to use and giving households more time to receive benefits before having to perform an interview...
At-home COVID-19 tests are pricey, but soon more Americans will be able to access these tests without financial worry. Private insurance companies will soon be required to reimburse for at-home COVID-19 tests. Increased availability of at-home tests and reimbursement will improve access for more than 150 million Americans. If you...
It has been almost a year since the vaccines against Covid-19 were rolled out in United States, but there are millions of people who still remain vaccine hesitant and decide not to get the shot. From incentives to mandates, companies and the federal government are doing everything in their power to improve the vaccination rates, but there are folks that simply refuse everything.
A new study suggests that the omicron COVID-19 variant is three times more likely to cause reinfection compared to the delta variant. The study — published ahead of peer review Thursday on medRxiv — studied 2.8 million positive COVID-19 samples in South Africa with about 35,670 suspected of reinfections. The...
Studies support the use of a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to increase protection among immunocompromised individuals. Breakthrough COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated individuals are considerably more common among immunocompromised individuals, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Economics. The retrospective cohort study used data from approximately 1.2 million individuals.
Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
Results confirm that protection wanes with time and suggest a third (booster) dose might be warranted. A study published by The BMJ finds a gradual increase in the risk of covid-19 infection from 90 days after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study was carried out by...
If you were the caregiver of an elderly parent in Florida, you would be able to pick up prescription drugs and administer them to your mother or father as ordered by their physician. You also would be allowed to discuss their medical conditions and treatments with their healthcare providers. A...
GALWAY, Ireland — An astounding one in 11 strokes occur within one hour of feeling upset or angry, according to a new global review of stroke survivors. Additionally, researchers from the National University of Ireland, Galway report one in 20 patients had engaged in a form of intense physical exertion shortly before suffering a stroke.
A rush of vaccine-seeking customers and staff shortages are squeezing drugstores around the U.S., leading to frazzled workers and temporary pharmacy closures. Drugstores are normally busy this time of year with flu shots and other vaccines, but now pharmacists are doling out a growing number of COVID-19 shots and giving coronavirus tests. The push for […]
Overpriced doctors and other medical providers who can't charge a reasonable rate for their services could be put out of business when new rules against surprise medical bills take effect in January, and that's a good thing, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says, in defending the regulations. The...
Millions of Americans with private health insurance experience some kind of surprise medical billing, according to a new government report released less than six weeks before the No Surprises Act goes into effect. Surprise medical bills are relatively common among privately-insured patients and can average more than $1,200 for services...
New data reveals that medical costs could impact the upcoming holidays for many families. Some families are changing their holiday plans in light of rising medical costs. A large number plan to take on more work to pay for their bills. It's no secret that healthcare costs can be overwhelming,...
It’s rare to get good news in the health care world, as the last 20 months have underscored for all of us. But come Jan. 1, health care consumers, including federal employees and retirees, will see an end to a problem that isn’t necessarily a daily aggravation, but one that’s a real doozy when it does pop up.
