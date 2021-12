You will often hear people tell you that a doctoral degree is a huge commitment. They will make their apprehensions clear through verbal or non-verbal expressions. I will be honest, I was pretty unhappy with the way people would tell me that I shouldn’t do a Ph.D. unless I lack an iota of doubt. Back then, when I had only started applying for Ph.D. programs, I was quite reactive to these suggestions. However, I gradually realized that there is so much that a person must consider before he does his Ph.D.

