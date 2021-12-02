ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID Hospitalizations On Rise Again In State, Health Officials Say

By Erica Rankin
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors have said a common theme for people in hospitals the majority of the time is vaccination status. "You know that we have seen an increase in hospitalizations as of this morning. We have 482 Oklahomans in the hospital with COVID-19," said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health's chief COVID-19 officer. "One...

www.newson6.com

