ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin bill allowing court to terminate parental rights over substantial prison sentence gets hearing

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yovpX_0dBgMrj600

MADISON, Wis. — A prison sentence could do more than take away a person’s freedom. Under a bill proposed in Wisconsin, it could take their children away from them.

The Wisconsin State Assembly’s Committee on Family Law heard brief testimony Wednesday on Assembly Bill 627.

Under the bill, which was introduced in October, if a parent is put in prison for four or more consecutive years, a court could decide to terminate their parental rights.

To get to that point, the child’s situation must have already been ruled a “Child in Need of Protection and/or Services” (CHIPS) case.

“The intent behind the bill is to make certain a child is not kept in that welfare system for (an) unduly long period without permanency when the parent is going to be incarcerated for the majority of the child’s youth,” one of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc), said.

The court could also consider the parent’s history or repeated incarcerations under the bill.

A companion bill was introduced in the Senate in early October.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 7

Mindy Fox Lewison
4d ago

What?! In what world is it JUST or RIGHT for a court to determine a parent’s worth. Just because the parent is incarcerated does not give anyone the right to take a child from a parent, a parent who has NO RECOURSE. No avenue to retain or regain the rights?! WHAT ARE YOU THINKING!?

Reply(2)
4
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

5 Californians who attended wedding in Milwaukee Co. test positive for Omicron COVID-19 variant, DHS says

MILWAUKEE — A dozen people from California who attended a wedding in Milwaukee County last weekend have tested positive for COVID-19, and five of them were infected with the newly-identified Omicron variant, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Friday night. The people who were sickened attended a wedding on November 27. DHS said it and Milwaukee’s health department are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator blames criticism of agency on ‘misunderstanding’ of its function

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s top election official said a lot of the criticism she’s received from Republican state lawmakers is from a lack of understanding about how the Wisconsin Elections Commission actually works. Speaking to Mike Gousha from the Marquette University Law School in a virtual program, commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Mauston holiday parade, train viewing party canceled due to COVID-19 case rate, mayor says

MAUSTON, Wis. — Mauston’s holiday parade scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to the rate of COVID-19 cases in Juneau County, Mayor Dennis Nielsen said. Just hours before the event was set to start, the city posted a cancellation notice on its Facebook page. In the post, Nielsen said the parade and a Holiday Train Viewing Party scheduled for December 18 have both been canceled.
MAUSTON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Dittrich
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County honors Forest Edge, Wisconsin’s first net-zero energy school

OREGON, Wis. – Dane County officials toured Forest Edge Elementary on Saturday, as part of the county’s Climate Champions program. The program puts a spotlight on groups that are leading in the fight against climate change. The county’s goal is to be carbon-neutral by 2050. According to officials, Forest Edge is Wisconsin’s first net-zero energy school. The building produced more...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michigan man given 10 year sentence for drug trafficking in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – A Michigan man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for trafficking drugs in Wisconsin. In August, Larry Cole, 41, pleaded guilty to possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Police in Rock County stopped Cole in September 2020 after receiving a tip that he was trafficking drugs. During a search, police...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Assembly#Senate#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man suspected in Illinois homicides arrested in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday arrested a man in southeastern Wisconsin who is wanted in connection with a double homicide in Illinois. The 36-year-old Algonquin, Illinois, resident, who was taken into custody at a Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, residence, is faced with two felony counts of concealing a homicide death, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said.
ILLINOIS STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
965
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy