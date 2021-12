Supreme Court Justice Michelle M. Keller, who has served on the court since 2013, has filed for re-election to another eight-year term. Justice Keller is a lifelong Northern Kentuckian who also served on the state Court of Appeals and was its representative on the Judicial Conduct Commission. She is chairperson of the Court of Justice’s Technology Governance Committee and is chairperson of the Kentucky Access to Justice Commission and Criminal Rules Committee.

