Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth by Capgemini, IAV, Sogeti

The factors like the growing application of the carbon black in the plastics and coating industries, along with the rapid growth in the rubber industry, growing demand for the carbon black in the region of Asia Pacific, and increase in the demand for the conductive properties and UV protection in the plastics have been driving the carbon black market during the forecast period. The factors like growing production and sales of automobiles, increasing significance of the carbon black in electric equipment, increasing demand of carbon black for the manufacturing and construction industry, and conducting components like semi-conductors and magnetic tapes have been estimated to contribute towards the growth of carbon black market.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO