Shamokin, PA

Judge approves Shamokin tax plan

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
 4 days ago

SUNBURY — A Northumberland County judge approved a property rate at 35 mills for the city of Shamokin for the 14th consecutive year.

On Wednesday, Judge Hugh Jones approved the city’s petition to keep millage rates 5 mills above the maximum millage rate and 1 percent above the maximum earned income tax, which would allow the city to generate nearly $800,000 in revenue to balance the 2022 budget. It is the 14th consecutive year that the city was approved for the higher millage rate of 35 mills and the eighth year for the EIT at 2 percent.

“Without a balanced budget, the city of Shamokin will not operate or be able to pay its bills,” said city administrator Robert Slaby. “The budget is what it is. The city pays its bills on time, which is a lot better now than it was seven years ago.”

If it had not been approved, Slaby said the police department, being the largest portion of the budget, would likely face cuts. The department is already understaffed and dealing with a lot of crime, he said.

“It’s really putting the public safety at risk,” said Slaby.

Act 47 Coordinator Ryan Hottenstein testified that no other revenue can be raised and the city cannot do anything else.

Joseph Leschinskie, a councilman-elect, said he agreed with keeping the EIT at 2 percent but said the judge should not approve the 35 mills. He said the city has more than $1 million right now in the city’s accounts.

“The city is not going to lose cops because the 5 mills were taken off the table,” said Leschinskie.

He said there are many older and disabled residents in Shamokin who cannot afford the tax rate. He promised the judge that the city would not be in front of him next year asking for higher taxes.

Hottenstein said the money in the city’s account is reserved for specific items in the budget. The city also continues to pay its bills, so the money in the account will be reduced, he said.

One mill of tax generates approximately $24,000 in revenue for the city. The additional EIT revenue brings in approximately $800,000, said Hottenstein.

The traditional 1 percent for EIT is divided equally between the city and the Shamokin Area School District. The additional 1 percent goes directly to the city, he said.

As part of the Act 47 protection program since July 2014, the city is considered a financially stressed municipality, which allows the city to avoid bankruptcy, secure state interest-free loan assistance and budgetary oversight and authorizes the collection of higher taxes.

A public meeting will be held at 5 p.m. tonight to present the budget for the first reading. If approved, it will be on public display and be finally approved at a special meeting later this month.

The Associated Press

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS
