Morgantown, WV

2023 LB Showing Interest in Mountaineers Following Offer

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1TY2_0dBgLchE00

West Virginia recently extended a verbal offer to class of 2023 defensive end/linebacker Troy Ford Jr. He also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Auburn, Notre Dame, Tennessee, South Carolina, Indiana, UCF, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Coastal Carolina and Arkansas.

The Georgia native said he was "very excited" about the offer from the Mountaineer staff. Tight ends coach Travis Trickett and linebackers coach Jeff Koonz are locked in on Ford Jr.

"I know WVU is a great school, as soon as I knew they offered me, my first thought was that I had to get up there," he added and plans to make a visit to Morgantown in January.

Ford Jr. likes what he see's in Morgantown from a development standpoint.

"They also really develop players so I know I can reach my full potential, and I know I’m their top choice, not a back up so, that means a lot to me. Plus, they have a lot to choose from for what I’m thinking about majoring in so that’s big too," he said before noting he would like to major in engineering or sports science."

Ford Jr. plays on both sides of the ball, offensively at tight end (H back). You hear the West Virginia coaching staff say they are "looking for football players" and the found one in Ford Jr. He has pure athleticism, strength, can shed blocks, has a nack for finding the ball, and loves contact. He says his biggest attributes are "explosiveness and IQ for the game."

In January, he plans on releasing his top schools so he can focus in on building relationships with the coaching staff. Tight ends coach Travis Trickett and linebackers coach Jeff Koonz are targeting Ford Jr and he says he has a good relationship with both of them stating, "They are really cool and down to earth."

He also plans on taking visits over the summer and making a decision before the start of the 2022 football season. When the time comes, he said "culture in the program between the coaches and players, and the education are the biggest factors," when he decides to commit to a school.

