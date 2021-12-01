Four-star QB Devin Brown commits to Ohio State over Texas, Ole Miss

Texas took another hit on the recruiting trail on Wednesday.

Four-star quarterback Devin Brown announced his commitment to Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes via Twitter.

The Draper product chose the Buckeyes over Texas, Ole Miss and BYU. According to 247Sports, Brown is the No. 5 quarterback in the country and the top-rated prospect from the state of Utah.

This marks the second straight year that Ryan Day has won over a quarterback prospect that Texas was targeting. Five-star Quinn Ewers flipped from Texas to Ohio State during the 2021 cycle.

Brown will be joining a very crowded quarterback room in Columbus. CJ Stroud seems to have a firm grasp on the starting job for at least one more year. The country will monitor is there if any of the Buckeye quarterbacks decide to enter the portal and look elsewhere.

Texas still has four-star quarterback Maailk Murphy committed, but will continue to look for more depth and a potential plug and play starter for the 2022 season. The transfer portal is already picking up many talented quarterbacks.

