Religion

Scouts place Nativity scene

shorelinemedia.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scouts and leaders of Boy Scout Troop 1190, put up...

www.shorelinemedia.net

WVNS

Alderson woman displays lifesize nativity scene

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Rebecca Wilson was born in Alderson, West Virginia and recently moved back after being away for 70 years. She says something about the Mountain State has always called her home and to celebrate her homecoming, she wanted to give back to the community that has meant so much to her over […]
ALDERSON, WV
leadertimes.com

Characters in nativity scene to be explored Sunday on WTAE

“The Accent On-Air: The Wonder of the Nativity” will premiere on WTAE Channel 4 at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 28 and air again at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4, according to a press release issued this week by Jennifer Miele, Office of Communications and Evangelization. The Wonder of the Nativity, its history, significance and characters are all part of this Christmas special. […]
RELIGION
The Daily Reporter

Four Corners nativity scene erected for Christmas

With the southeast quadrant of Four Corners Park reconstruction completed, men from the Coldwater United Methodist Church put its traditional manger nativity scene in place Saturday morning. It will stand as a reminder of the season through the new year. The oldest in the group, Paul Meredith, 91, could not...
COLDWATER, MI
wilber-republican.com

Nativity scenes a center point of Wilber Christmas celebration

The Wilber Garden Club invites the public to attend a Christmas Open House at the Czech Cultural Center, 101 W. 3rd St., on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
WILBER, NE
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Nativity scene at Church Circle

KINGSPORT — It's starting to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Kingsport now that the historic Nativity scene has gone up around Church Circle. The iconic, life-sized figures recently went up in front of the three churches along Church Circle with Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus in the middle, the shepherds coming in from the east and the three Wise Men arriving from the west.
KINGSPORT, TN
kingstonthisweek.com

Baby Jesus not spirited away from nativity scene: City officials

Word circulating in the Belleville community and on social media that vandals may have spirited the baby Jesus figure away from the Festival of Lights’ outdoor nativity scene at Jane Forrester Park is unfounded, say city officials. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
myrgv.com

‘A labor of love’: Group opens nativity scenes exhibition

Back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Nacimientos: A Collection from the Americas” currently on display at the Brownsville Heritage Museum, showcases the travels of its five exhibitors and their love of the nativity scene. The exhibition is a tradition of the Pan American Round Table I...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
leadertimes.com

Live nativity scene unfolds in Ford City

Vicki Schaffer and husband Joe Schaffer play Mary and Joseph recently at the Ford Memorial United Methodist Church. Mary Lou Bryant, Grace Kamer, Nathan Kramer, and Kim Say also played parts while Tom France mostly played animal keeper for Jelly Bean the miniature horse and goats Happy and Skittles.
FORD CITY, PA
WBKO

Lewisburg churches to host Living Nativity scene

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - Churches in Lewisburg are working together to bring a Living Nativity scene this Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Larry Vaught, the Minister of Music, of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Lewisburg said this has been an annual event that began almost a decade ago.
LEWISBURG, KY
williamsonhomepage.com

Live drive-thru nativity scene set for Dec. 10-11

The Nashville Stake members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will host a two-night drive-thru nativity scene on Dec. 10-11. The free event will take place each night from 6 p.m-8 p.m. and feature live animals and Christmas light displays with the nativity story available on a radio station.
RELIGION
cbs4indy.com

Downtown church displays ‘all-inclusive’ Nativity scene

INDIANAPOLIS — Christ Church Cathedral located downtown in Monument Circle, is ringing in the Christmas season in a unique way this year with an “all-inclusive” Nativity scene. “As I thought about our neighbors on The Circle, who would look at our crèche, what would they see?” said Mariann Scott, director...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

