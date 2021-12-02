Scouts place Nativity scene

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Rebecca Wilson was born in Alderson, West Virginia and recently moved back after being away for 70 years. She says something about the Mountain State has always called her home and to celebrate her homecoming, she wanted to give back to the community that has meant so much to her over […]
Your guide to the top 10 things to do, places to go for entertainment events, concerts, festivals, and activities in Bay County. Join Panama City for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3, the Christmas tree is located on the backside of City Hall at the intersection of...
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – When Regina Milano opens her boxes and bins, it’s like unpacking memories. For the first time in several Christmases, she’s found a way to display the more than 200 nativity scenes she has collected over the past 40 years. For her, each one is like opening a gift. “Absolutely,” she […]
“The Accent On-Air: The Wonder of the Nativity” will premiere on WTAE Channel 4 at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 28 and air again at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4, according to a press release issued this week by Jennifer Miele, Office of Communications and Evangelization. The Wonder of the Nativity, its history, significance and characters are all part of this Christmas special. […]
With the southeast quadrant of Four Corners Park reconstruction completed, men from the Coldwater United Methodist Church put its traditional manger nativity scene in place Saturday morning. It will stand as a reminder of the season through the new year. The oldest in the group, Paul Meredith, 91, could not...
The Wilber Garden Club invites the public to attend a Christmas Open House at the Czech Cultural Center, 101 W. 3rd St., on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
KINGSPORT — It's starting to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Kingsport now that the historic Nativity scene has gone up around Church Circle. The iconic, life-sized figures recently went up in front of the three churches along Church Circle with Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus in the middle, the shepherds coming in from the east and the three Wise Men arriving from the west.
Word circulating in the Belleville community and on social media that vandals may have spirited the baby Jesus figure away from the Festival of Lights’ outdoor nativity scene at Jane Forrester Park is unfounded, say city officials. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
One Nativity set is crafted out of volcanic ash from Mount St. Helens in Washington state. Another set, made in the Andes Mountains of South America, is built from discarded auto parts, with bits and chunks of metal ingeniously welded together to depict a newly born Jesus surrounded by Mary, Joseph, farm animals and visitors on horseback.
Back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Nacimientos: A Collection from the Americas” currently on display at the Brownsville Heritage Museum, showcases the travels of its five exhibitors and their love of the nativity scene. The exhibition is a tradition of the Pan American Round Table I...
Vicki Schaffer and husband Joe Schaffer play Mary and Joseph recently at the Ford Memorial United Methodist Church. Mary Lou Bryant, Grace Kamer, Nathan Kramer, and Kim Say also played parts while Tom France mostly played animal keeper for Jelly Bean the miniature horse and goats Happy and Skittles.
LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - Churches in Lewisburg are working together to bring a Living Nativity scene this Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Larry Vaught, the Minister of Music, of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Lewisburg said this has been an annual event that began almost a decade ago.
The Nashville Stake members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will host a two-night drive-thru nativity scene on Dec. 10-11. The free event will take place each night from 6 p.m-8 p.m. and feature live animals and Christmas light displays with the nativity story available on a radio station.
INDIANAPOLIS — Christ Church Cathedral located downtown in Monument Circle, is ringing in the Christmas season in a unique way this year with an “all-inclusive” Nativity scene. “As I thought about our neighbors on The Circle, who would look at our crèche, what would they see?” said Mariann Scott, director...
A couple of events will be taking place in Grove City over the next two weekends which will get people in the Christmas Spirit. A Living Nativity will be held at First Baptist Church December 10th and 11th, and Christmas at Trinity Lutheran Church is coming up this Saturday. Melissa...
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas outside the Wakulla County Courthouse in Crawfordville. The palm trees are sparkling with lights. Santa and his reindeer are out front. So is a Christmas tree. But there isn’t a nativity scene. At least, not on that side of U.S. 319.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A free drive-through live nativity scene is being shown in middle Tennessee ahead of the holidays to feel the peace and joy of Christmas. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10-11. Guests...
