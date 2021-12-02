Scouts place Nativity scene

KINGSPORT — It's starting to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Kingsport now that the historic Nativity scene has gone up around Church Circle. The iconic, life-sized figures recently went up in front of the three churches along Church Circle with Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus in the middle, the shepherds coming in from the east and the three Wise Men arriving from the west.

