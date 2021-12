If The Godfather had been played for laughs, the result might have been something like House of Gucci. Ridley Scott, the director, presumably had a lot of chuckles left over from his previous film, The Last Duel, which contained not a one, so he's been generous in sprinkling some merriment in here. Unfortunately, there still isn't enough humor to qualify the movie as a full-on comedy, and there's too little action to position it as anything livelier. This tonal ambiguity—especially in a picture with a runtime of well over two and a half hours—diminishes the movie's otherwise highly enjoyable satirical components.

