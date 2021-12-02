ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Spartanburg County man accused of killing his wife

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2fD4_0dBgL0Qz00

A Spartanburg County man has been charged with murder following the death of his wife. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says 67 year old, Charles Frederick Berry killed his wife at their home, the day after Thanksgiving. Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, The North Spartanburg Fire Dept. responded to a report of a possible overdose at a home in Inman.

Upon arrival, they found Berry unresponsive and his wife dead on the scene. The preliminary investigation determined there was foul play in his wife’s death.

The Sheriff’s Office says Berry later confessed to suffocating his wife by placing a plastic bag over her head and attempting to commit suicide by overdose. Bond for Berry was denied during his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 WORD

Child dead following weekend crash

Counselors are on hand at the Spartanburg County’s Hendrix Elementary School today. Students have learned of the death of a classmate in a wreck near Inman Saturday afternoon. The coroner says 10-year-old, Kylen James Medlock died at the scene.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Inman, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
106.3 WORD

One dead in Anderson County Stabbing

A domestic dispute turned fatal in Anderson County Friday afternoon. 49 year old, Carlton Brian Sherman was stabbed and later died at AnMed Hospital. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing at an address on Burris Street
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Arrest made in Greenville murder case

An arrest has been made in a Greenville murder case from earlier this month. The Greenville Police Dept announced the arrest of Wakeim Devonte Dillard Monday morning, in connection to a fatal shooting November 13th on Nichol St.
GREENVILLE, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
802
Followers
224
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy