Spartanburg County man accused of killing his wife

A Spartanburg County man has been charged with murder following the death of his wife. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says 67 year old, Charles Frederick Berry killed his wife at their home, the day after Thanksgiving. Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, The North Spartanburg Fire Dept. responded to a report of a possible overdose at a home in Inman.

Upon arrival, they found Berry unresponsive and his wife dead on the scene. The preliminary investigation determined there was foul play in his wife’s death.

The Sheriff’s Office says Berry later confessed to suffocating his wife by placing a plastic bag over her head and attempting to commit suicide by overdose. Bond for Berry was denied during his initial court appearance on Wednesday.