We’ve reached Opening Day at Target Field. The Minnesota Twins are kicking off their 2022 season, but not everyone is in a festive mood. Rocco Baldelli is sweating bullets in the dugout. While starter Jon Lester has cruised through the lineup, he’s about to go through it for the third time. His lineup, which has Jake Cave starting in center field, has been held to one hit. And he’s resisting the urge to turn to his bullpen.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO