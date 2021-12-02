Stay in tune with your APIs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

decodedmagazine.com

Sknote’s MetaVocals is a new, affordable plugin that promises to automatically tune, double, harmonise, and vocode your vocals

MetaVocals is an easy, quick and super-versatile tool for fixing, editing, enhancing, expanding, and mangling vocals in a song. With its plain interface, it is built around a real-time auto-tuning engine. The tool detects incoming signal’s pitch in real-time and, depending on the settings, corrects the intonation in a smooth and natural way. Refine vocals in seconds.
COMPUTERS
Inman.com

Lesson Learned: Tune into your clients

In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry. After more than two decades in Manhattan real estate, Stan Ponte, a senior global real estate adviser and associate broker with Sotheby’s International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage, was named the No. 2 agent in Manhattan by sales volume for his 2020 professional accomplishments.
REAL ESTATE
HackerNoon

A Quick Introduction to the Resize Observer API

The Resize Observer API provides a performant mechanism by which code can monitor an element for changes to its size, with notifications being delivered to the observer each time the size changes. Concepts and Usage. There is a whole raft of use cases for responsive design techniques (and others besides)...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Lumia UK

Tuning your uploads and downloads with the Azure Storage client library for .NET

When transferring data with the Azure Storage client libraries, a lot is happening behind-the-scenes. These workings can affect speed, memory usage, and sometimes whether the transfer succeeds. This post will help you get the most out of Storage client library data transfers. These concepts apply to the Azure.Storage.Blobs and Azure.Storage.Files.DataLake...
SOFTWARE
Sunderland Echo

Android users warned about scam that can steal money if you answer your phone

Android users could be potential victims to a malware scam by simply answering a phone call. The scam steals the person’s online banking information and has the ability to go undetected by the majority of antivirus scanners. The malware variant was previously discovered in Brazil where it was distributed through...
CELL PHONES
techbeacon.com

Prometheus is here to stay—make it part of your IT Ops monitoring

Prometheus has emerged as one of the most popular open-source infrastructure monitoring tools ever. It's become a de facto industry standard for monitoring cloud applications and infrastructure, particularly those built with cloud-native technologies such as Kubernetes. You should use it. Prometheus has caught on in ways that past open-source monitoring...
SOFTWARE
Hackernoon

How to Import Crypto APIs into Excel

Using CoinGecko's public and free API, we will import data from public APIs related to crypto. We will use the OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), prices of the asset that reaches during the day, i.e. the opening price, the maximum, the minimum and the closing price. With the data in hand, we can build the graphs both of the price than with other formulas that we would like to use. This is why it is better to start from the basics and also know the "traditional" systems in order to import the price data offline.
SOFTWARE
mathworks.com

Meteomatics Weather API Connector

Will's pick this week is Meteomatics Weather API Connector by Martin Fengler. Martin is the CEO of Meteomatics, a provider of on-demand weather data. A key component of any technical computing workflow is access to data, and MATLAB has been designed to support data retrieval from as many sources as possible. Martin has leveraged some of this infrastructure along with Meteomatics' API to quickly pull weather data into MATLAB. And once in MATLAB, the data can be analyzed and visualized to your heart's content.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Review: Xebec’s Tri-Screen 2 Monitor Attachment Is a Must-Have for Remote Workers

I find it hard to get any work done nowadays without having a second computer monitor. So much of my work involves needing to review multiple things simultaneously that it’s kind of difficult to feel productive with just a single display. Yet, it’s even harder to tote around a whole second monitor with you when traveling, so I’ve been looking for a handy solution for a while now and eventually came across Xebec’s Tri-Screen 2 monitor setup. The brand sent over a unit for testing, and I’m really, really impressed with it.    Xebec Tri-Screen 2: What We Liked What I love about the...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Hack Gets You a MasterClass Subscription for Under $4/Month

MasterClass is one of the best streaming platforms on the market, with online classes taught by some of the most accomplished creatives and celebrities from the worlds of sports, entertainment, art, cooking and even politics. MasterClass also delivers incredible value too, with pricing starting at just $15/month (about the same as a Netflix subscription). MasterClass pricing has been pretty much locked in at $15/month (or $180 for an annual subscription), but the site is currently offering a two-for-one deal for a limited time. If you subscribe to MasterClass at its original price, you can give a one-year gift subscription to somebody...
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: How to Clean Your Headphones and Earbuds

Most earbuds are made to be worn for long stretches throughout the day, especially if you’re working from home right now. But even the best earbuds for working at home get gross, and the buildup of ear gunk can accumulate to the point of discoloration and visible (and invisible) nastiness on your buds. It’s even worse when you look at the earbuds you use for running and working out – all that moisture from sweat and debris from the air outdoors can not only affect the audio quality of your earbuds, but could affect your health as well. While the risk...
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

FX Unifies Branding Across All Platforms, Drops ‘FX On Hulu’ Moniker As It Ramps Up Output & Goes Global

FX is joining National Geographic as a singular brand across linear and streaming Disney platforms globally. Beginning this month, the “FX on Hulu” branding will be phased out, with FX programming — exclusive originals as well as next-day shows from the FX linear channels and library content — curated in the new “FX” hub on the streamer. Additionally, the FX mark will now move above the titles on every one of the network’s shows. (As seen for FX’s venerable comedy series, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, above.) The FX on Hulu hub was launched in March 2020. It became a streaming...
TV & VIDEOS

